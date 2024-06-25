TA Named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio

This is the third consecutive year the company has received the designation.

TravelCenters of America (TA) has been recognized for the third year in a row as a top workplace in Northeast Ohio by cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer.

The award comes solely from an employee survey conducted by Energage, which measures employee satisfaction. Some aspects examined in the survey include high employee retention, strong organizational values, a clear and promising direction, clued-in leaders, meaningful work and rewards and recognition.

More than 820 TA team members participated in the survey and only 221 companies were selected for this prestigious honor.

In addition to the Top Workplaces in Northeast Ohio recognition, TA was recently nominated for Women in Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation” and was named among USA Today’s Best Gas Station Brand and Best Gas Station for Food.

USA Today readers and an expert panel ranked TA as the No. 8 best gas station in the U.S. and the No. 5 best gas station for food.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions as we continue to prioritize enhancing the guest experience for all travelers,” said Debi Boffa, CEO, at the time of the award. “Thank you to our nearly 19,000 team members across the country for working hard every day to help us achieve this honor; we will continue delivering on our mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came.”

The accolade came on the one-year anniversary of TA being acquired by bp on May 15, 2023. Since then, the chain has opened 16 new travel centers with over 1,300 truck parking spaces, three new Black Bear Diners and several new quick-service restaurants.