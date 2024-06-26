7-Eleven Announces Return of ‘Slurpee Day’

For one day only, customers can grab a free Slurpee drink to celebrate the retailer's "birthday."

7-Eleven has announced that for its 97th year in business, the chain will bring back its signature Slurpee Day promotion on July 11 (7/11). For the celebration, customers will receive a free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide.

Additionally this year, 7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members the chance to win free food and beverages, including Slurpee drinks, for the whole year by buying participating products in stores.

To kick off Slurpee Day, 7-Eleven teamed up with longtime charity partner Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to release a special edition Slurpee drink cup. Designed by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals National Champion, Nolan, the Slurpee cup will aim to bring hope to other pediatric cancer patients and inspire everyone this summer.

Customers can also support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals by opting in to in-store fundraising campaigns.

“Slurpee Day is our annual celebration of 7-Eleven’s birthday and our iconic frozen drink; it’s a day of joy, community and good old-fashioned summer fun,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. “We are thrilled to share the nostalgia and create new memories with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and our customers who cherish this tradition so dearly.”

In addition to the free Slurpee, rewards members who scan their rewards information on Slurpee Day will get a coupon for one free small Slurpee to redeem before July 31.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.