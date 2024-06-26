Unlocking Car Wash Success

Savvy c-store operators are boosting revenue by incorporating car wash programs and integrating subscriptions and loyalty programs to drive car wash traffic and sales.

Each facet of a convenience store provides an opportunity to bring in new customers. Just as a foodservice program might draw the hungry crowd and promotions will lure in those looking for discounts, car washes can also be a boon to savvy c-stores operators.

Lipton Energy, with nine LiptonMart c-stores in Massachusetts and Vermont, offers a Lipton Car Wash on the same property as a Vermont c-store and has one standalone car wash under construction in Massachusetts.

One of the benefits to operating a car wash as a c-store retailer, according to Michael Lipton, president of Lipton Energy, is proximity.

“People are at your site in their cars already, and you can cross promote your offerings,” he said.

Kendra Pravlik, car wash sales and district manager at Beck Suppliers, which has 33 FriendShip c-stores and car washes in Ohio, agreed.

“By combining a car wash with a c-store, you create synergy, attract increased foot traffic, build brand loyalty and can cross promote services. Guests appreciate the convenience of getting a clean, shiny vehicle while enjoying your c-store offerings, such as FriendShip’s Famous Chicken,” she said.

Beck’s c-stores and car washes are located on adjacent properties.

Additionally, running a car wash alongside a c-store enhances customer satisfaction, provides an additional revenue stream and helps to distinguish the c-store, noted Hana Hassan, director of marketing and public relations, H&S Energy.

H&S Energy operates over 250 convenience stores and 69 car washes in California, Nevada and Oregon. All car washes are on the same property as the c-stores.

Subscription Success

One method to building a successful car wash is introducing loyalty or subscription programs to customers.

“Our subscription program, called PM+, is designed to provide convenience and value to our customers,” said Hassan.

At H&S Energy, customers can choose from three different car wash subscription plans: The Works, Deluxe and Express. They each have a monthly subscription option ($29.99/month, $24.99/month and $19.99/month, respectively) as well as a single wash option ($11.99, $9.99 and $7.99, respectively).

The goals behind launching car wash subscription packages include increasing customer retention and enhancing the customer experience.

Additionally, H&S Energy wants to “boost recurring revenue through subscription plans while attracting new customers with promotional discounts,” said Hassan, “(and) increase app downloads and user engagement with the Power Market app.”

Beck Suppliers, too, offers a subscription package for car wash customers.

Fast Pass memberships offer unlimited monthly uses for customers for a subscription fee. At tunnel locations, the FriendShip Rewards Loyalty program partners with the Fast Pass membership to offer additional fuel discounts.

“Our newest tunnel location in Olmsted Township enhances our ability to provide added convenience for our guests by offering multiple locations for a quick wash with the same membership,” said Pravlik.

The types of washes offered at FriendShip stores vary.

For a more basic wash, The Shipmate includes washing, cleaning, rinsing and drying. If customers opt for a more in-depth wash, The Captain offers The Shipmate’s services as well as a thorough deep cleaning that includes underbody, rocker panel and wheels. The final option, The Admiral, includes all these services plus waxing and tire shine.

“These wash options are named with inspiration from the nautical themes of FriendShip Kitchen,” Pravlik noted.

Customers can also add Shield and Shine for a ceramic coating.

Lipton Energy also recognizes loyalty program benefits and plans to launch a loyalty program in the next few months with Paytronix. The goal is to optimize business through this program and its easy signup, as well as through new technology, competitive pricing and having multiple pay lanes to minimize wait time.

Building for the Future

Lipton Energy plans to build two to three more washes in addition to the tunnel wash currently under construction in the next few years. Lipton advised other c-store retailers to “do your homework on new sites” and continuously stay aware of new technology.

Hassan agreed that a focus on modern technology is an asset for any car wash operator. Additionally, prioritizing customer satisfaction to help build loyalty and repeat business is a must, along with regularly maintaining and upgrading equipment.

Hassan also believes successfully leveraging marketing is important, such as using a mix of traditional and digital marketing strategies.

To drive customer traffic to the car wash this summer, H&S Energy uses outdoor signage, register signage and digital marketing. “(This includes) targeted and display ads, streaming audio and active social media campaigns to reach a wider audience,” said Hassan.

H&S Energy also continues to build on its success by ensuring employees are well trained and acting on customer feedback.

For Beck Suppliers, summer is a peak season for the car wash.

“Whether it’s for road trips or attending social events, people want their cars to look their best. The presence of bugs and pollen also brings in guests seeking our services,” said Pravlik. “Our team is well known for being friendly and helpful, creating a positive experience that encourages repeat business. In addition, we offer referral bonuses and seasonal discounts to attract and retain new guests.”

To attract customers year-round, Beck Suppliers firstly invests in its employees. By prioritizing their overall well-being, the company empowers employees to effectively assist customers.

Like H&S Energy, Beck Suppliers values customer feedback. Additionally, Pravlik noted, listening to employee input is important to the company.

“Ultimately, our goal is to deliver a superior, clean car experience for our guests to foster loyalty,” she said.