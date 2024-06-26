Weigel’s Introduces Smash Burgers to its Menu

The menu was revealed at a June 15 event, where the retailer also gave away a Polaris 1000 Side-by-Side off-road vehicle.

Attendees had the opportunity to sample Weigel’s new Smash Burger menu, which includes four options: the W, BBQ Bacon Cheddar, Mushroom Swiss and The Scorcher. Priced at $6 each, with an option to double the patty for an additional $2, these burgers were an instant hit, leading to a complete sell-out by the end of the day.

“The overwhelming response to our Smash Burgers exceeded our expectations,” said Ryan Blevins, director of food innovation at Weigel’s. “Selling out on the first day demonstrates our customers’ enthusiasm for quality, freshly made food, and we’re excited to keep innovating our menu to meet their tastes.”

The highlight of the event was the much-anticipated giveaway of a Polaris 1000 Side-by-Side. The lucky winner, Brittany R., a registered MyWeigel’s Rewards member, visited Weigel’s corporate office recently to claim her prize.

The event underscored Weigel’s commitment to community engagement and customer appreciation, the company noted in a statement.

“The turnout and positive feedback from our community have been incredibly gratifying,” said Nick Triantafellou, director of marketing at Weigel’s. “Our goal is to create unique and enjoyable experiences for our customers, and this event was a perfect example of that.”

In addition to the new menu success, the event highlighted the strength of Weigel’s marketing and loyalty programs.

“Our customers’ excitement for our promotions and loyalty rewards has been remarkable,” said Jessica Starnes, loyalty director at Weigel’s. “We strive to create campaigns that not only reward our loyal customers but also engage new ones. This event’s success is a testament to our effective marketing strategies and our community’s strong connection to the Weigel’s brand.”

Based in east Tennessee, Weigel’s operates 79 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.