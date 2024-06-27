Giant Eagle Partners with Upside for Mobile App Accessibility

Upside's app can now be used at more than 180 Giant Eagle and Market District locations, and 165-plus GetGo c-stores.

Giant Eagle and Upside have announced a new, large-scale partnership following the completion of a successful pilot program. Now, Giant Eagle customers can utilize Upside’s highly-rated mobile app to access personalized cash back promotions at more than 180 Giant Eagle and Market District locations and 165 GetGo locations.

The partnership makes Giant Eagle the first retailer on Upside’s platform to provide cash back opportunities in three separate categories: Grocery (Giant Eagle and Market District); Fuel (GetGo); and Convenience (GetGo).

Upside’s marketplace brings together a unique mix of retailers across categories like food and fuel that consumers need every day.

“This partnership with Giant Eagle is an example of the ways we can influence a retailer’s profitability by helping them grow their customer base and increase adoption of their loyalty programs,” said Tyler Renaghan, Upside Vice President of Grocery. “We’re excited to grow our relationship and find new ways to drive more people in-store.”

Upside’s platform encourages customer loyalty, which was demonstrated during the pilot program with Giant Eagle. Nearly twice the users are now fueling up at GetGo and purchasing groceries at Giant Eagle, when they only shopped at one category or the other before the pilot.

This strategic partnership follows a successful initial pilot launched in September 2023. Since then, Giant Eagle added sites to the pilot in waves to monitor performance and validate impact.

On the fuel side, Upside transactions have driven a 2.2x sales lift, compared to similar non-Upside customers.

In grocery, Giant Eagle stores are using the platform to engage new and infrequent customers that are typically hard-to-reach — 10% of Upside users are entirely new to Giant Eagle, and 40% are infrequent Giant Eagle customers that are now coming in-store more often.

Additionally, 56.4% of the new/non-loyalty users that Upside brought in chose to join the myPerks rewards program during or after their first use of Upside.

These results exemplify the benefits and business advantages that Upside’s strategic approach and personalized offers can bring to both retailers and customers.

“We’re continually looking for ways to meet new and existing customers where they are, which is why we’re excited to officially roll out this partnership with Upside,” said Justin Weinstein, chief strategy & marketing officer at Giant Eagle, Inc. “Upside allows our guests to earn cash back while shopping at our stores, including our GetGo convenience store locations. This benefit stacks on top of our myPerks loyalty program and is another way we’re executing on our promise to deliver value to our customers across all Giant Eagle brands.”

Upside works with more than 100,000 retailers nationwide.