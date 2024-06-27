R.J. Reynolds Files Final PMTA Submissions for Age-Gated Vape

The premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) are for the Vuse Pro device, which uses age-gating technology to unlock after verifying the consumer is at least 21.

R.J. Reynolds has officially filed its final PMTA submissions with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Vuse Pro age-gated vape device. The electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) device platform connects to a mobile application that verifies the consumer’s age through a third-party provider prior to unlocking for use.

The BAT Group’s aim is to offer adult smokers innovative, smokeless products to “Build a Smokeless World,” the company noted in a statement.

“Today’s submission by (RJ Reynolds) is another important milestone in the transformation, while at the same time underscoring Reynolds American’s commitment to underage access prevention,” the statement continued.

Vuse Pro uses a combination of technology and responsible innovation to verify a consumer’s age. Once verified, the device will unlock and uses a unique design to only allow compatible Vuse Pro pods to be used. The cutting-edge technology and mobile application also enable features such as auto-lock and proximity lock to further secure device access.

“Our PMTA submissions to the FDA underscore our commitment to both offering adult tobacco and vapor consumers choices as well as underage access prevention,” said Reynolds Executive Vice President of Scientific Research and Development Tim Nestor. “We don’t want our products in the hands of youth, period. The Vuse Pro ENDS platform provides a solution that limits access to adult consumers while also offering flavors that appeal to current adult smokers and a unique vapor experience.”

Any new-to-market tobacco product must receive FDA authorization before it can be sold in the U.S. Reynolds’ PMTA provided the FDA with nearly 80,000 pages of scientific evidence through 97 scientific studies.

Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the global BAT Group and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co., American Snuff Co., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Modoral Brands.