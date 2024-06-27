TA Offers Free Food for Military, First Responders on July 4

The company has also placed Fallen Soldier Tables in some restaurants to honor those who gave their lives in the military.

TravelCenters of America (TA) announced that for this Fourth of July, all active-duty military, veterans and reservists can enjoy a complimentary meal at participating TA, Petro and TA Express restaurants nationwide.

Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their server prior to ordering. Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniformed Services ID card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans’ organization membership card, photograph in uniform, DD214 form, a citation or commendation.

Customers can also visit the Fallen Soldier Tables that will be on display at some restaurants on July 4. This single place setting at an empty table demonstrates the sacrifices of those who gave their lives to protect our freedom.

In addition to honoring active military members and veterans on July 4, TA engages in efforts that advocate for veterans year-round. TA hosts events at military bases to promote job opportunities within the company and works with Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF) and the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) to help veterans looking to enter corporate careers.

TA also provides monetary support to Wreaths Across America, an organization committed to placing wreaths on veterans’ graves across America’s national cemeteries, and Folds of Honor, an organization providing educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders.