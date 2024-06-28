FDA, CBP Seize More than 53,000 Unauthorized E-Cigarettes

The seizure, worth more than $1 million, comes as a result of the recently launched multi-agency task force from the FDA and DOJ.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently seized 53,700 unauthorized e-cigarettes, valued at more than $1.08 million.

While the FDA and CBP worked together to seize the shipment at the Chicago port of entry, the unauthorized products were intended for a wholesaler based in Mississippi.

“FDA will continue to use the full scope of our enforcement tools — including product seizures — to hold bad actors throughout the tobacco product supply chain accountable,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP). “This action demonstrates how collaboration across the federal government is critical to combat the importation of unauthorized e-cigarettes into the United States.”

The seized shipment, which arrived in the U.S. from China, included 179 boxes of unauthorized e-cigarettes that were mislabeled as other items. When FDA and CBP examined the products, they determined the shipment violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

The FDA collaborated on the joint operation with CBP, which is part of the recently announced federal multi-agency task force to address the illegal distribution and sale of e-cigarettes. The task force brings together law enforcement partners across the federal government to coordinate and streamline efforts against operators selling unauthorized vape products.

“The action announced today is part of FDA’s comprehensive approach to enforcing the law in coordination with federal partners,” the agency noted in a statement. “Within the past year, the agency has taken several first of their kind actions, including coordinating with CBP to seize more than $18 million in unauthorized e-cigarettes during a joint operation at LAX airport.”

Further, this spring, FDA announced that it coordinated with the DOJ and the U.S. Marshals Service to seize over $700,000 worth of unauthorized cigarettes from a warehouse in California.

In addition to product seizures, to date, FDA has issued 680 warning letters to firms for manufacturing, selling and/or distributing illegal unauthorized new tobacco products, issued more than 600 warning letters to retailers for the sale of unauthorized tobacco products and filed civil money penalty complaints against 60 manufacturers and more than 140 retailers.