How Differentiation is Driving Consumer Traffic

Every brand thinks they are better, but different is better than better.

A consumer judges convenience store foodservice in many different ways, but one thing they most agree on is that everything about their visit should be different than what they can get across the street — that is unless their visit is strictly convenience based.

Differentiation does not have to be complicated. It is the overall philosophy of the brand and the attention to detail that the consumer looks for that provides them with an experience that meets or exceeds their expectations.

Here are six ways c-store foodservice brands are differentiating themselves from others.

1. Staying focused on what you do well

Many foodservice operators adjust based upon what others are doing and the results tend to be mediocre at best. Trying to be everything to everyone simply does not work.

Variety, of course, is important, but if you want to differentiate, sticking to your core is the way to go. What you do well is not just about the quality of food and beverage. It can be about cleanliness, hospitality, ease of ordering and payment, quality of packaging and so much more.

It is important for every foodservice operator to look in the mirror and review their differentiators on a regular basis. The consumer is your judge. What they think is what drives revenue.

2. Consistent quality and standards

Lack of consistent execution continues to be a deciding factor as to whether a consumer will frequent foodservice establishments. It starts with identifying what your standards are and making sure that standards speak to quality.

Today’s consumer is looking for consistent quality. It is a mistake to pick and choose the level of standards and quality for a brand. A foodservice establishment, for instance, can’t have great burgers and mediocre pizza.

Consumers have clear expectations of convenience store foodservice and should have clarity on what an operator’s overall standards are. Consistent quality and standards can be a clear differentiator.

3. Marketing a unique and compelling brand positioning

It all starts with having a clear understanding of who your customer is and what their expectations are. This may vary by brand, but also by location. Before you can externally market to consumers, it is crucial to have internal clarity defining what sets your food service offerings apart from your competitors.

Differentiation goes well beyond the menu. You may have a service system, ordering and pick-up platform, hospitality and over-top-service systems, cleanliness and sanitation focus and other unique and compelling brand positioning tactics. What is most important is that the operator markets how they are different and then makes sure that they are executing what they are marketing.

4. Unique menu offerings

Consumers have very unique taste preferences and define value very differently. Menu offerings that are unique have the potential to drive more revenue. It should be noted though that unique does not mean complex.

Sometimes, it is one key element of a recipe item that creates the differentiation and elevates the perception of a foodservice program. It could be a special roll for a burger, sauce for a pizza, cheese for a sandwich or salsa for a burrito. Unique ingredients result in unique menu offerings.

Memorable menu offerings define one operator from another. Without differentiation, it becomes all about price, and that is when profitability begins to decline.

5. Exceptional Customer Experience

Consumer expectations of Foodservice vary considerably, but in the end, meeting or exceeding those expectations will drive loyalty and therefore more traffic. When it comes to driving traffic, Kinetic12 asked 170 foodservice operators what steps they were taking to entice customers to visit their locations.

The number one response was to enhance the customer experience. There is quite a bit that goes into providing this exceptional customer experience. The overall environment must be clean and easy to navigate. Without the basics, it is very difficult to generate an exceptional experience.

A highly engaged staff that provides hospitality to the guest is the next step and finally providing quality food and beverage consistently brings the experience over the top.

6.Community Engagement

While community engagement may not be at the top of the list when it comes to consumer satisfaction, it remains a key cog in the consumer’s mindset. Consumers see value in a foodservice operator who supports their community. They also appreciate tweaks in the design, menu, and overall feel of the food and beverages that reflect on the people in the community’s taste preferences.

Differentiation through community engagement creates loyalty and drives traffic. Foodservice operators need to do their homework before opening in a community and actively engage with their future customers learn about their preferences.

Bruce Reinstein and Tim Hand are partners with Kinetic12 Consulting, a Chicago-based foodservice and general management consulting firm. The firm works with leading foodservice operators, suppliers and organizations on customized strategic initiatives as well as guiding multiple collaborative forums and best practice projects.

They also engage as keynote speakers at operator franchise conferences and supplier sales meetings. Their previous leadership roles in restaurant chain operations and at foodservice manufacturers provide a balanced industry perspective.

They can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].