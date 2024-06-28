July 2024: 2024 Chains to Watch

CStore Decisions highlights three rising chains poised for continued growth.

Headquartered in Mokena, Ill., and serving the Chicagoland area, Gas N Wash is standing out with upscale locations that provide a onestop shopping experience complete with fuel, a car wash, food and beverages, gaming, and even a pet wash. The chain is rapidly growing its footprint through state-ofthe- art, new-to-industry (NTI) locations and an investment in technology, including a new mobile app, a loyalty program, self-checkout kiosks and automated license plate readers at its car washes. For all this and more, CStore Decisions is recognizing Gas N Wash as a Chain to Watch.

Houston-based Roadtrac is looking ahead to the future. With 19 sites located in Texas and five currently under construction, all within just four years, the chain is poised for acceleration and geared to make a name for itself in 2024 and beyond.

To facilitate this goal, Roadtrac has implemented grab-and-go options along with its Booma Boom Tex Mex foodservice brand. Additionally, Roadtrac is looking to integrate more technology into its stores, such as an app and electric vehicle (EV) charging. For its dedicated focus on creating foodservice opportunity and active work bringing new technology into its space, along with its growth driven mindset, CStore Decisions has dubbed Roadtrac a 2024 Chain to Watch.