Rutter’s Adds Three New Items to LTO Menu

The retailer has added the innovative, carnival-themed foodservice offerings to its menu for the summer.

Rutter’s has added three new carnival-themed selections to its summer limited time offer (LTO) menu — Cheeseburger Sub with Fried Pickles, Chili Cheese Corn Dog and Oreo Funnel Cake Fries.

The cheeseburger sub is loaded with an angus burger, American cheese, shredded lettuce and tomato, then topped with fried pickles, ranch dressing and thousand island dressing. This loaded cheeseburger sub sells for $8.99.

For corn dog lovers, the new Chili Cheese Corn Dogs offer customers a classic corn dog stuffed with chili, cheese and onions, for $7.99.

For dessert, the Oreo Funnel Cake Fries are traditional funnel cake fries, topped with white chocolate sauce and crushed Oreos. This offering comes in at $8.99.

“Our LTO menu is constantly evolving and has proven to resonate with our growing customer base,” said Philip Santini, Rutter’s Senior Director of Advertising & Food Service. “Rutter’s is committed to pushing the boundaries of our extensive menu and showcasing our ‘Made for You’ options.”

Rutter’s customers can enjoy these new options at any time of the day or night, as the award-winning food and beverage menu is available 24/7.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. Rutter’s operates 87 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.