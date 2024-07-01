Enmarket Expands in Georgia

The retailer opened its second new store of 2024, and its first in Dublin, Ga.

Savannah, Ga.-based Enmarket has opened its first location in Dublin, Ga. This is the second newly constructed store of 2024, bringing the total number of Enmarket convenience stores to 132.

“We’re incredibly proud to expand our presence and serve the residents and visitors of Dublin, Ga.,” said Enmarket President Matt Clements. “With our exceptional food and beverage options, convenient outdoor seating and best-in-class car wash, we’re excited to offer our customers a quality experience. As we celebrate our 60th year in convenience, we remain dedicated to enriching the lives of our customers and employees.”

The new site is a 5,178-square-foot modern convenience store featuring 16 fuel pumps, an in-bay car wash and Enmarket’s proprietary food brand, The Eatery. It has a Southern-inspired menu that expands to include fresh, healthy and on-the-go, quality offerings.

This location will also include a customer favorite, Mooz Frozen Yogurt. The beverage bar features fresh, high-quality bean-to-cup coffee, sweet tea and dozens of fountain and frozen beverage options.

A new Marketwash, Enmarket’s in-bay carwash brand, will offer customers multiple car wash package options. Using the Marketwash mobile app, customers can purchase single washes or participate in a monthly unlimited subscription service.

Customers can also join the Enjoy Rewards program to save on Enmarket offerings in-stores.

While the store opened on June 28, grand opening activities are planned for a later date.

Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 132 convenience stores, including 32 Eatery and 40 Eatery Express locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The company also operates 11 restaurants branded as Subway, Larry’s Giant Subs, Baldino’s, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and 26 Marketwash car washes.