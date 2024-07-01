R.J. Reynolds Introduces Nicotine-Free Vape

The new Sensa vape device has a locking feature to avoid any potential unintended usage.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. (RJRVC) has announced the introduction of a new nicotine-free vape product, called Sensa.

“Sensa is a zero nicotine option from a reputable company for adult tobacco and vapor consumers who prefer flavor, more choice and more flexibility over their moments,” the company explained in a statement.

As a leader in the vapor market, RJRVC is joining the growing marketplace for zero nicotine vapor products and aims to “establish the highest standards in the industry,” the statement continued.

Sensa products include a locking feature to prevent unintended usage, and adult consumers of the device will have access to Call2Recycle’s battery recycling program, which will facilitate the responsible disposal of Sensa batteries.

“Adult tobacco and vapor consumers across the retail marketplace are looking for more options,” said Valerie Mras, senior vice president, vapor within the Reynolds American organization. “Adding a zero nicotine product to our growing vapor portfolio is driven by deep adult vapor consumer insights and enables us to responsibly compete within a category that is already well established in many countries.”

Committing To Innovation

The Reynolds American group of companies has committed to a multi-category strategy, providing adult tobacco and nicotine consumers with a choice of products. Sensa represents the latest in a series of options the Reynolds American group of companies has delivered for adult smokers through innovative alternatives to cigarettes.

The Sensa portfolio of flavors is intended for adult tobacco and vapor consumers and does not include flavors intended to appeal to the underage, the company noted.

The product will be marketed exclusively to adult tobacco and vapor consumers, consistent with the Reynolds American organization’s marketing practices for tobacco and nicotine products.

“Sensa is intended to be sold only to adult tobacco and vapor consumers 21 and older; marketing touchpoints will be adult-oriented, and all web properties will be age-gated,” the company stated.

More information about the new offering can be found here.

Moving Forward In Compliance

This new addition comes less than a week after Reynolds announced that it had filed its final premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) for an age-gated vape, the Vuse Pro.

Any new-to-market tobacco product must receive FDA authorization before it can be sold in the U.S. Reynolds’ PMTA provided the FDA with nearly 80,000 pages of scientific evidence through 97 scientific studies.

“Our PMTA submissions to the FDA underscore our commitment to both offering adult tobacco and vapor consumers choices as well as underage access prevention,” said Reynolds Executive Vice President of Scientific Research and Development Tim Nestor. “We don’t want our products in the hands of youth, period. The Vuse Pro ENDS platform provides a solution that limits access to adult consumers while also offering flavors that appeal to current adult smokers and a unique vapor experience.”

Reynolds American is a wholly owned subsidiary of the global BAT Group and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co., American Snuff Co., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Modoral Brands.