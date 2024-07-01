Rutter’s Brings Back SPAM Menu Options

The retailer teamed up with Hormel to reintroduce the popular menu item.

Rutter’s has announced the continuation of its partnership with Hormel Foods, through which the chain will bring back iconic SPAM products to its featured food menu until the end of September.

Rutter’s limited time SPAM brand menu will showcase an array of nine featured food items available to order at a kiosk or pick up at the hot hold. With the famous SPAM brand taking center stage, customers will have the be able to choose from a variety of options.

The options include: two different SPAM breakfast sandwiches, a SPAM breakfast bowl, SPAM grilled cheese, the SPAM burger, SPAM macaroni and cheese and a warm SPAM and cheese pretzel roll sandwich. There are also two new options this year: SPAM breakfast taco and SPAM breakfast burrito.

Chad White, Rutter’s Food Service Category Manager, expressed his excitement about the renewed partnership.

“Hormel Foods has been a great partner for Rutter’s,” he said. “We’re happy to bring back the iconic SPAM products to our menu for customers to enjoy this summer.”

More information about the partnership can be found on the company’s website.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. The company operates 87 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the United States.