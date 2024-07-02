7-Eleven Launches Summer Menu Ahead of Fourth of July

The retailer also introduced a new fuel discount program through the 7Rewards loyalty app.

7-Eleven has introduced a range of new hot menu items and beverages that will be available at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide. The new offerings include breakfast options, new flavor varieties of customer-favorite bites and additional cold beverages.

The menu additions include:

Chicken Nuggets: For the first time ever, 7-Eleven is serving Chicken Nuggets, with sauce options like zesty ranch, spicy buffalo and tangy barbecue.

Breakfast Skillet Taquito: This new skillet is packed with scrambled eggs, pork sausage, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Taquito: The limited-time Philly Cheesesteak Taquito, featuring steak strips, beef crumbles, caramelized onions, roasted peppers and cheddar cheese, can be bought in pairs for just $3.

Personal Breakfast Pizza: This personal 5-inch pizza features a flaky biscuit crust topped with gravy, sausage, bacon, ham, scrambled eggs and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. This is the first-ever personal pizza available for delivery via 7NOW Delivery.

7-Select Zero Sugar Juice and Tea: The new proprietary beverage options include Zero Sugar Sweet Tea, Zero Sugar Kiwi Strawberry and Zero Sugar Fruit Punch. Customers can purchase any 2 of these 23.9-ounce drinks for $2.50.

Additionally this month, 7-Eleven and ID.me, an identity network company, are rolling out a new loyalty rewards fuel program for veterans, active-duty military, first responders, nurses, teachers and students. All customers who qualify using ID.me can receive a 5-cent per gallon discount on fuel, and all students can receive a 3-cent fuel discount.

New and existing 7Rewards members can stack the everyday discount with additional deals in the 7Rewards app.

Customers can also get their Fourth of July outdoor essentials like firewood, ice and propane delivered directly to their door via 7NOW Delivery.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.