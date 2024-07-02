TXB Announces National Chicken Day Deals, Reveals New Slogan

TXB launched a social media contest, deals on chicken and more to celebrate the chain's new slogan, "Cluck Yeah!"

In anticipation of National Chicken Day on July 6, TXB (Texas Born) has announced new deals on chicken offerings and has also unveiled its new slogan, “Cluck Yeah!”

On July 6, all TXB stores will be offering a free chicken roll on the TXB app.

Additionally, the chain hosted a social media contest on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, through which the winner received free chicken rolls for a year.

“While the Cluck Yeah! Campaign is playful, it’s also sincere and emphasizes the core values around why we built the TXB brand — authenticity, hospitality and integrity,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. “With a bit of Texas swagger, Clucky — the Cluck Yeah! Mascot — is approachable to everyone. With TXB’s 100% commitment to quality and fresh, locally sourced ingredients, anyone who tries our chicken will say ‘Cluck Yeah!'”

The celebration doesn’t end after National Chicken Day, as TXB will give away a chicken roll for free to all first responders on 24/7 Day. The annual celebration on July 24 celebrates first responders, medical and emergency professionals while raising funds for disaster relief organized by the NACS Foundation.

TXB will also be having a promotion for guests to receive two chicken rolls for just $6 during the full month of July.

“This launch is part of the brand’s larger initiative to ‘Leave ‘Em Better’ by continually providing guests with renowned Texan hospitality and superior fresh-made food at an unbeatable value,” the company noted in a statement. “TXB carefully selects quality products to provide the best that Texas has to offer at an incredible value.”

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of convenience stores and food markets that emphasize Texas roots and values. With more than 50 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is known for its fresh-made, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site.

Serving more than 4,000 items, including fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private-label products including jerky, water, coffee and more.