Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Innovates for Tomorrow

With an eye on growth, a foodservice focus and a technology-driven mindset, Clark’s is modernizing for the future while building stores and refining its operations.

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop has introduced six new upscale stores in the past year, complete with full-service kitchens, drive-throughs and self-checkout kiosks.

Now, the Ashland, Ky.-based chain is focused on launching a new loyalty program via its mobile app, adding an employee rewards program and testing electric vehicle (EV) charging, all while emphasizing efficient operations, clean stores, friendly service and community engagement.

For all this and more, CStore Decisions is recognizing Clark’s Pump-N-Shop as a 2024 Chain to Watch.

Building Clark’s Pump-N-Shop

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop can trace its roots to 1976 when oil jobber John Clark founded John W. Clark Oil Co. In 1980, he opened his first convenience store in Westwood, Ky., and grew the business to about 12 stores over the next 15 years.

In the late 90s, John’s three sons, Rick, Rodney and Brent, purchased the c-store end of the business from their father and began growing the chain’s fleet of stores through acquisitions in Kentucky and new store construction in the Tri-State area and Florida, while John Clark continued to helm the oil business.

“Back in the day, they were pretty small stores,” noted Rick Clark, who, along with Brent Clark, is the co-owner of John W. Clark Oil Co. and Clark’s Pump-N-Shop. “But then, as we got going, we started building bigger stores, which meant (space for) kitchens and drive-throughs.”

Today, Clark’s Pump-N-Shop operates 67 stores in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

Now, the third generation has joined the family business. Brent’s oldest daughter Carlyle Clark is a district manager, while Brent’s younger daughter, Annabelle Clark, and Rodney’s son, Zack Clark, recently graduated from college and are in training as district managers. Rodney Clark passed away in 2016. John Clark, now 83, sold the oil business to his sons three years ago.

With a third generation ready to carry on the family legacy, Clark’s is focused on strategic growth while refining its operations to help support continued expansion.

Since June 2023, Clark’s has opened six ground-up locations, which included one raze and rebuild and five new-to-industry stores.

“They’re all in really, really good locations,” Clark said.

The new stores measure 4,000 to 4,200 square feet and include full kitchens, walk-in beer caves, big coolers and drive-throughs.

John came up with the concept for the drive-through, Clark said. “We get a lot of business through the drive-throughs. They’re pretty strong,” he added, noting that about 50-60% of the chain’s 67 locations offer the service. Customers can order anything they want through the drive-through from beer to food to groceries to lottery tickets.

In the forecourt, customers can find state-of-the-art gas pumps with video screens. Most of the sites fly the Marathon flag, while a few offer BP-branded gas. The chain is currently piloting EV charging at a few interstate locations and plans to add EV chargers to additional sites with assistance from a government program. Clark estimated the chain will have about six or seven EV chargers up and running this year to start, with a goal to add more as demand requires.

Clark’s offloaded its Florida stores last year before building in Kentucky, with the goal of keeping its footprint closer to its headquarters, which will make it easier to operate effectively as it expands.

Now Clark’s is pausing its construction momentum to dial in on perfecting its operations in 2024 to ensure it is operating as efficiently as possible. The chain prides itself on great customer service, loyal employees, well-stocked stores and clean restrooms.

Clark’s Café

Clark’s features an ample foodservice program through its Clark’s Café offering. Clark’s works with its food distribution partner to fuel its menu, which includes a strong breakfast program.

“We sell sausage; biscuits; hashbrowns; sausage, egg and cheese (breakfast sandwiches). … We have a breakfast burrito that’s a big seller,” Clark said. Other popular items include Biscuits-N-Gravy and a BLT on Toast.

It also features Hangar 54 Pizza, Krispy Krunchy Chicken and Champs Chicken in various locations. The stores feature a robust roller grill program, a strong fountain program and bean-to-cup coffee machines.

Next up, Clark’s is looking into potentially offering third-party delivery services.

Customers can already order ahead by calling the store with their food order. The stores also provide catering to offices, reunions, etc.

When it comes to foodservice, Clark noted quality is key to growing a program. The chain has an employee regularly inspect the food to ensure it’s meeting standards.

Special Offerings

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Clark’s features a pie display with pumpkin, apple and other popular pies. “That’s a big mover for us,” Clark said.

The chain also features a monthly special salsa and its own private-label bottled water, which is sold by the case and individually. Clark’s advertises its specials heavily on TV, radio, social media, with window signage and via the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop app, which has a strong following.

Clark’s also provides about six car washes that are co-located with its c-stores. They feature automatic washes with dryers. Customers can get a discount on a car wash when they purchase fuel. The chain also has its own maintenance department and prioritizes keeping the stores in top shape.

Technology Initiatives

With a popular mobile app under its belt, Clark’s is now rolling out an in-app loyalty program set to debut in August that allows customers to earn points on purchases and redeem them on merchandise in-store as well as cents off gas. The chain is simultaneously launching an employee rewards program, which will give team members discounts on products.

Clark’s six newest locations feature self-checkout kiosks, and Clark expects to launch kiosks at additional stores, particularly at its busiest locations.

“It’s going very well,” Clark said. “It’s something new for us, but a lot of customers like self-checkout.”

Clark’s is also rolling out new back-office software that at press time was set to go live on July 1, which Clark said will help position the chain for future growth.

Community Connection

Clark’s prides itself on its strong community ties. It regularly sponsors local high schools, universities, NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) collectives and non-profit organizations, and it’s the Official Fuel Sponsor of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

That community involvement pays off, Clark noted. “My dad taught us that when you give, you receive more in return. And guess what? That’s exactly what’s happened to us,” he said.

The Clark family holds an annual Clark Memorial golf event in memory of their late brother Rodney, through which it raises funds to provide scholarships to trade schools in the Kentucky area.

“We funded that endowment with $875,000 from that event that we’ve had every year, and last year we gave 17 scholarships away,” Clark said.

After seeing a need in central Kentucky, they began a second annual tournament in Lexington, Ky., which held its inaugural event at the end of May. “Our vendors, our customers and our friends really supported that and we raised $120,000,” he said. “We have our Clark Family Charity, and next year, we’ll give two four-year scholarships worth $8,000 to two high school seniors in central Kentucky. We will also give to two high school seniors in the Tri-State area of northeastern Kentucky, southern Ohio and West Virginia.”

Growing Forward

Looking ahead, Rick and Brent Clark don’t have any plans to slow down. They’re focused on mentoring the next generation and helping them learn the business while maintaining steady growth.

Clark said he plans to continue to eye opportunities for expansion, with a goal of adding another 10-15 stores to the chain’s footprint over the next five years, but with a focus on high-quality sites that will be competitive in the industry. The locations need to be “winners,” Clark noted, especially as inflation has nearly doubled the cost of a new store in the past few years.

As he looked back on how far the chain has come since the early 1980s, Clark credited his father’s vision and mentorship.

“My dad’s been the most influential person in my career. He taught us the business, and I think he’s very proud of me and Brent. … I think we’ve done better than he thought we would,” he said.

Clark added that the success of Clark’s Pump-N-Shop is only possible “because we have customers and communities that support us, and we’re really thankful for that.”