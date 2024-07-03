EG America Names New Vice President, Loyalty and Digital Commerce

EG America has announced the hiring of Whitney Johnson as its new vice president of loyalty marketing and digital commerce. In the new role, Johnson will spearhead and drive the company’s future growth and focus on enhancing digital commerce capabilities.

Johnson most recently founded Capstone Growth Advisors, a consulting firm focused on the consumer packaged goods, e-commerce and retail sectors that specialize in tailored growth strategies and c-suite advising services.

She previously led grocery merchandising and category management for GoBrands, and held several senior roles in merchandising strategy, loyalty and category management at Murphy Oil USA and Sunoco.

“We are excited to have Whitney join EG America,” said Brian Ferguson, chief marketing officer. “She brings the breadth and strength of experience we need in loyalty marketing, merchandising and digital commerce strategies to propel the business forward.”

With more than 1,500 retail locations and over 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. EG is the operator of Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.

EG America is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 employees across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.