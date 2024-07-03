Marathon Celebrates 15-Year Community Partnership

For over a decade, the company's St. Paul Park refinery has partnered with Oltman Middle School for its annual Math & Science night.

Marathon Petroleum’s St. Paul Park refinery has made its mark in its community — for the past 15 years, the refinery has partnered with Oltman Middle School in Cottage Grove, Minn., for the school’s annual Math & Science Night.

This year, Marathon Petroleum employee volunteers played a pivotal role in the bridge-building activity, a hands-on project designed to connect students and their families with the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Students were challenged to (literally) build a bridge together, which reinforced the event’s focus on teamwork and problem-solving.

“This activity truly tested our students and taught them that although something may be difficult, if you put your mind to it and work together, anything is possible,” said Teresa Willkom, an Algebra and Geometry teacher at Oltman.

Jeremy Allan, refining engineer supervisor at the St. Paul Park facility, has been actively involved in this all-day event since it first began in 2007.

“It’s really incredible to think we’ve been doing this for over a decade now,” Allan said. “Even more exciting, this was one of the largest and most energetic groups of volunteers from the refinery to participate in Math & Science Night that I can remember.”

The event has grown and changed over the years, but Allan noted that one thing has remained constant.

“Although each year presents its challenges, we always find a way to pull it off, and for that, I’m extremely grateful to everyone who has played a role in our success over the years,” he said.

The completed bridges were put on display and tested in the school’s gymnasium for family and friends to enjoy.

“This event means a lot to us, and seeing what these future leaders accomplish each year is the most rewarding part,” said Allan.

Over the years, some of those students have returned to take part in the event as volunteers and mentors.

In addition to coordinating and providing volunteers for the event each year, Marathon Petroleum supports the event with a $5,000 grant annually.