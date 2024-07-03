Maverik, Kum & Go Launch First Sweepstakes Since Merger

The winner of the "Road Tripper" sweepstakes will take home a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport.

Maverik and Kum & Go (K&G) have announced the launch of the “Road Tripper” sweepstakes, through which one lucky winner will receive a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport and $5,000 cash (a grand prize valued at $56,377). The sweepstakes launches July 3 and will run through Oct. 1.

“Road Tripper” marks a first-time sweepstakes collaboration between Maverik and Kum & Go since the two c-store brands came together in 2023. In this new joint promotion, the brands are giving road trip and adventure enthusiasts across their combined footprint a chance to win big.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the opportunity to blaze all-new trails in a vehicle built for making memories and fueling adventure,” said Joey Hobson, chief marketing officer at Maverik. “A brand-new Ford Bronco Sport and $5,000 cash is the perfect combination for creating unforgettable road trip memories. We encourage everyone to stop by their nearest Maverik or Kum & Go location, fuel up with some Dr Pepper and enter for their chance to win.”

Maverik Adventure Club and K&G &Rewards members can enter the sweepstakes using points from the respective apps or websites. Members will receive one bonus entry for each 20-ounce bottled Dr Pepper product they purchase.

Maverik customers can begin earning Trail Points for future Maverik sweepstakes by downloading Maverik’s digital app and joining the Adventure Club. Kum & Go customers can begin earning &Rewards Points by downloading the Kum & Go digital app and joining the &Rewards program.

Maverik operates nearly 500 locations and growing across 13 western states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Kum & Go, a leading Midwest convenience store brand, serves customers in nearly 400 locations across 12 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together, the two brands serve customers in over 800 locations across 20 states and growing.