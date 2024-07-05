Focusing on Foodservice Basics

Retailers are brainstorming new and innovative ways to enhance their pizza, chicken and roller grill offerings as foodservice continues to be a heavy hitter in c-stores.

Implementing a foodservice program has become a must-have for most convenience store retailers as customer demand for food and beverage items increases.

But building out a food menu doesn’t have to be complicated. Many retailers are finding success with tried-and-true foodservice staples, including pizza, chicken and roller grill items. These food offerings in particular allow retailers to get creative while providing customers with convenient and familiar foodservice items they can eat on the go.

Pizza Preferences

Cenex Zip Trip, operator of 40 stores across seven states, co-brands with Hunt Brothers Pizza at 11 of its locations to offer its customers high-quality pizza.

“The Hunt Brothers program provides a great product, a well-known name, great partners who support us 100%, and better food margins with labor cost savings since their product comes pre-sauced and pre-cheesed,” said Jon Fleck, merchandising manager for Zip Trip. “From the owners to the people delivering product to our stores, Hunt Brothers employees are helpful and wonderful to work with.”

Cubby’s, too, has co-branded with Godfather’s Express in most of its c-stores to bring pizza to its customers. In locations where Cubby’s can’t offer Godfather’s Express due to territory restrictions, the c-store offers the Godfather To-Go Program. The company also owns and operates five traditional Godfather’s restaurants.

With both Zip Trip and Cubby’s offering popular pizza brands, they have been able to watch customers’ pizza demands evolve.

“We are seeing more demand for limited-time offers (LTOs) that are of the hot/spicy variety and jalapeño, hot honey varieties,” said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby’s. “Customers are also always demanding a high-quality, great-tasting pizza.”

Fleck pointed out that Zip Trip customers are also looking for great-tasting pizza at a price they can afford. “Hunt Brothers provides all of that,” he said.

Mobile ordering and delivery continue to play a huge role in the success of pizza offerings.

“Today, they want an easy-to-use app to order it and have it delivered to their home or place of business without speaking to anyone,” said Wilson.

Cubby’s has begun to install grab-and-go warmers in its Godfather’s Express locations specifically to hold large pizzas for grab-and-go during the lunch and dinner dayparts, along with using DoorDash to deliver pizza from those same locations.

Chicken Is Trending

Chicken is another c-store foodservice staple for most retailers. Chicken can be offered in many different ways, from boneless wings to chicken tacos, which allows retailers to make it their own and prepare it the way their customers like.

Kwik Stop, which has 27 locations in Nebraska and Colorado, partners with Krispy Krunchy Chicken at six, soon to be eight, locations.

Through this program, Kwik Stop can offer its customers a variety of chicken, including bone-in wings, chicken tenders and a spicy chicken sandwich. For the morning daypart, the c-store offers a chicken tender biscuit.

At the remaining Kwik Stop locations that don’t have Krispy Krunchy Chicken, customers can purchase chicken gizzards, spicy chicken sandwiches and mesquite grilled chicken sandwiches.

Kwik Stop also offers Chicken Crispitos through another company at all 12 of its deli stores.

“The Chicken Crispitos are a big breakfast seller,” noted M. David May, food service director at Kwik Stop. “It’s a nice grab-and-go item that customers can eat on the go.”

Almost 50% of the revenue in stores featuring Krispy Krunchy Chicken comes from chicken sales, said May.

Out of the many chicken products Kwik Stop offers, customers are gravitating toward tenders.

Customers can choose from a three-piece all the way to a 25-piece tender meal with a biscuit, along with a Krunch Box through Krispy Krunchy Chicken. They can also choose a family meal with 12 pieces of chicken, six tenders, six biscuits and a side, or a 12-piece tender family meal.

Aside from offering affordable family meals, May keeps his chicken offerings new and exciting with LTOs. In June, Kwik Stop introduced an eight-piece bone-in chicken meal with three thighs, three legs and three wings with a large potato wedge, four biscuits and a side for $22.99.

“I wanted to take advantage of the summer market, so I wanted to have a viable option for customers while they are outside more during the summer months,” said May.

Enhancing the Roller Grill

Roller grill items have always been a great addition to c-stores because they are one of the easiest grab-and-go products for consumers. Retailers that offer these items continue to see excellent outcomes from sales to customer feedback.

Rutter’s, operator of 85 c-stores in three states, offers a wide range of roller grill items like all-beef hot dogs, sausages and chicken rollers.

“We expect the roller grill category to see a positive growth of around 3-5% in 2024,” said Philip Santini, senior director of advertising and food service at Rutter’s. “This growth is driven by the rising demand for convenient, high-quality and diverse food options.”

Regarding roller grill trends, consumers are no longer looking for an ordinary hot dog or sausage; they have broadened their taste buds.

“Bold and unique flavors are increasingly popular as customers seek new and exciting taste experiences,” said Santini.

To capitalize on the new flavor trends, Rutter’s is including more diverse flavors and international options for its roller grill.

“Additionally, we are creating new classic options with items currently on our menu,” Santini explained.

As long as retailers that offer roller grill items keep bringing in innovative flavors and ideas, there will continue to be great success in the roller grill category.

“The rest of 2024 looks very promising for roller grill items. The roller grill category is and will continue to be a go-to choice for quick, delicious and varied meal options,” said Santini.