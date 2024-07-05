Love’s Opens New Truck Care Location, Upgrades Five Stores

The retailer noted that it will continue to strategically add truck maintenance shops across its network.

Love’s has opened its latest Love’s Truck Care location in Salinas, Calif. The company also completed upgrades to five existing locations, two of which now have truck wash services.

These investments add five service bays, four truck wash bays and three new service trucks to Love’s nationwide maintenance network.

The new and remodeled locations can be found next to Love’s Travel Stops in:

Salinas, Calif. (new)

Calvert City, Ky. (upgraded)

Wells, Nev. (upgraded)

Sidney, Ohio (upgraded with added truck wash)

Columbia, Tenn. (upgraded with added truck wash)

Ranger, Texas (rebuilt)

These locations all offer tire, lube, light mechanical services and roadside services for professional drivers and fleets. Love’s Truck Care and Speedco are also the exclusive warranty repair and campaign recall service provider for Freightliner and International trucks.

As the largest over-the-road preventative maintenance network, Love’s noted that it will continue to strategically add truck maintenance shops next to new Love’s Travel Stops where there is customer demand. Love’s Truck Care and Speedco have more than 430 locations across the country with more than 1,300 service bays and 900 roadside service trucks.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 employees in North America and Europe, Love’s operates 643 locations in 42 states.