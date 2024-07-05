Rich’s Adds Italian Food Varieties to Portfolio

Rich Products has announced the expansion of its pizza doughs and and crusts with the addition of the new Authentically Italian Pizza Portfolio, which features two Pinsas and three parbaked crusts.

With roots based in Italy and freezer-to-oven simplicity, these new crusts ensure that every c-store foodservice menu can include authentic Italian-inspired pizza.

Rich’s new Italian Pinsa, available in two sizes, is a Roman-style, hand-stretched pizza crust made with a unique dough fermentation process that produces a rustic, fragrant crust that is crispy on the outside and tender inside.

Rich’s three new Italian parbaked crusts — in 12-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch sizes — are made with a finely-ground Double Zero “00” style flour using traditional Italian methods.

According to Technomic’s Pizza Industry Report (November 2023), more than 70% of pizza operators agree that they are experimenting more with globally inspired pizzas and pizza ingredients than they were two years ago.

“At Rich’s, we’re always looking at how we can elevate our pizza offerings, bringing products to market that we know consumers are looking for, while making sure these products are easy for operators to execute at a store level,” said Donna Reeves-Collins, senior vice president, Pizza and Flatbread Category, Rich Products. “Last year, our team traveled to Italy to gather inspiration and expertise that would enhance our portfolio with more authentically Italian products. In Europe, we tasted some of the best pizza we’d ever had and saw the opportunity to bring some of these products and innovations to the U.S. and Canada markets. We’re excited today to introduce several new Authentically Italian products that will help pizza operators expand their menus and drive excitement for consumers.”

Pinsa — an Italian delicacy — is similar to traditional pizza in use, however the Pinsa has a strict formulation that leverages artisan bread-making processes and incorporates several complex leavening-maturation steps and techniques. Pinsa has seen a surge across Europe over the past couple of years, and it is just beginning to gain traction in North America.

Rich’s new 7 by 11-inch Oval Pinsa and 12-inch Round Pinsa are hand-stretched and made with authentic regional ingredients imported from Italy. Rich’s 7 by 11-inch Oval Pinsa is 8.1 ounces and packed 12 per case, while the 12-inch Round Pinsa is 8.8 ounces and comes 22 per case. The Pinsas arrive frozen, can go from freezer to oven and

are available now.

Rich’s new Double Zero “00” Italian Style Parbaked Pizza Crust makes it easy for operators to create authentic Italian-inspired pizza in three sizes: 12-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch. Milled domestically using traditional old-world techniques, “00” style flour guarantees high quality, as superior wheat is slowly ground to create a fine textured flour to craft a truly authentic pizza. No proofing or other special dough handling skills are required.