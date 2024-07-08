Cliff’s Launches ‘Taste of Summer’ Menu

Cliff's added three new treats this summer, which will be available through September.

Cliff’s Local Market has announced the launch of its “Taste of Summer” collection, which is a limited time offering (LTO) that features three new menu additions.

The collection includes:

The Summer Salad — a mix of fresh-picked strawberries and blueberries, candied walnuts and goat cheese, all resting on a bed of baby spinach, finished with a drizzle of sweet Vidalia onion dressing.

— a mix of fresh-picked strawberries and blueberries, candied walnuts and goat cheese, all resting on a bed of baby spinach, finished with a drizzle of sweet Vidalia onion dressing. The Tropical Parfait — a mix of fresh-cut mango, raspberries, pineapple, a sprinkle of shaved sweetened coconut and crunchy granola.

sweetened coconut and crunchy granola. Watermelon Bowls — packed with fresh-cut watermelon served in fun, easy-to-eat bowls.

“These juicy treats are perfect for picnics, beach days or just because you deserve a refreshing treat,” Cliff’s noted in a statement.

The LTO is available now at all participating Cliff’s Local Markets.

“We have a strong following among our customers for our fresh cut fruit offerings that we prepare in-house throughout the day. All the fruits being offered in these products are at their peak during the summer and our customers often crave fresh, seasonal produce, which tends to be more flavorful and appealing, so the timing is perfect,” Cliff’s told CStore Decisions. “Additionally, summer is hot so we know our customers will appreciate refreshing and hydrating options like watermelon bowls and tropical parfaits. The bright and vibrant colors of these fruit offerings make these products visually appealing, and they fit the need to offer lighter and healthier options for our customers during the summer months.”