Rutter’s Brings Back Six Menu Items

Available through September, the retailer described the items as "fan favorites."

Pennsylvania-based Rutter’s has announced the return of six “fan-favorite” menu items, including Kick’n Chicken and Waffles, Grilled Mac and Cheese, BBQ Roast Beef Sub with Onion Rings, Italiano, Spicy Italiano and Powerhouse Chicken Parm.

The Kick’n Chicken and Waffles features a spicy fried chicken fillet drenched in Frank’s Buffalo sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, pickles and coleslaw, all nestled between sweet maple Belgian waffles. The offering is available for just $5.99.

The Grilled Mac & Cheese is layered between slices of cheddar cheese and two slices of white bread. Topped with crispy bacon and then grilled, the sandwich provides comfort food at a bargain for $3.99.

Next up is the BBQ Roast Beef Sub — loaded with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, roast beef, sweet peppers, provolone cheese and onion rings, all on an Amoroso sub roll — the sub is available in stores for $6.99.

Also brought back were the Italiano and Spicy subs, which use authentic imported meats including mortadella, salami and prosciutto, paired with lettuce, tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil, vinegar and a sprinkle of Italian seasoning. That same sub can also be enjoyed with the addition of hot pepper relish, with both coming in at $6.99 each.

Finally, the Powerhouse Chicken Parm, which takes the classic chicken parm sub to the next level by integrating mozzarella sticks into it. The sandwich features mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce and provolone cheese for $7.99.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. Rutter’s operates 87 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.