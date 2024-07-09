Boosting Retail with Generative AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) can gather and process data, indicate shopping patterns and make sense of vast amounts of information, which can be a useful tool for retailers.

Artificial intelligence is growing in popularity and changing virtually all aspects of the industry, from strengthening healthcare diagnostics and helping banks combat fraud to targeting ads and turning marketing people who struggle to come up with compelling copy into skilled wordsmiths.

For convenience stores struggling with time and labor shortages, Generative AI (GenAI) offers a cost-effective solution to help businesses run more efficiently. Furthermore, GenAI is trainable and adaptable to ensure the technology continues to grow and expand and your needs grow.

While traditional AI recognizes patterns and makes decisions based on historical data, GenAI can organize vast amounts of information, mimic human understanding and generate new content, such as text, images, audio and code.

Powered by deep learning models, GenAI is rapidly evolving, offering various applications for managed services that otherwise might take years to build.

Ernie Harker, the chief marketing officer for Ignite Retail Technology, said GenAI can be an invaluable tool for convenience store retailers in a host of areas, ranging from developing marketing plans to generating new store planograms. In fact, Harker said, GenAI can rewrite effective marketing copy in a fraction of the time in would take an entire marketing team to complete.

As the technology becomes more trained in your business practices, GenAI can essentially serve as an entire marketing department.

Furthermore, Parker said, GenAI can produce marketing and product images that rival professional photoshoots. These images can be used to promote new store specials and monthly promotions, and can even help attract new job candidates. These GenAI systems can handle routine inquiries, provide product recommendations and guide users through complex processes freeing up human agents to focus on more strategic tasks.

Whether it’s designing custom products, optimizing packaging or creating visual concepts, GenAI can accelerate the ideation and iteration process, driving innovation and creativity with the potential to transform industries.

According to technology firm Algolia, which has been at the forefront of GenAI research, retailers can apply AI processing to their overall operations picture and see all the data they need about their customers, products, e-commerce experience and stores. That means they can enjoy such business benefits as:

More-accurate demand forecasting. First there were paper spreadsheets, then the online equivalent. Now that AI has entered the picture, both methods of forecasting customer demand are fairly antiquated.

With AI-assisted analytics, the accuracy of demand forecasting has reached new highs. GenAI also helps retailers confidently make pricing decisions, order the right stock (thanks to predictive analytics) and optimize product placement. As a result, shoppers can locate the items they want quickly when needed, in the right locations.

Supply-chain optimization. Applying AI-driven forecasting to supply chain management can reduce errors by 20-50% and reduce lost sales and product unavailability by up to 65%. This can then, in turn, cut warehousing costs by 5-10% and administration costs by 25-40%. For convenience stores into self-distribution or warehousing products, the cost-savings can be enormous and mitigate the chance of human error.

How does this optimizing activity look in practice?

Smart automation can hasten and simplify the price-markdown process to reduce excess stock levels.

Regarding maintaining inventory levels, camera vision technology and sensors can show managers precisely what needs to be restocked.

Managers can see which products have been purchased, which were returned and where shoppers venture after leaving an item location.

Alerts can be provided when product levels are running out, foodservice items are low or the bathrooms/forecourt need servicing. Unlike traditional reporting, GenAI utilizes cameras and live customer tracking to ensure no false alarms in its reporting.

Another added benefit of GenAI cameras is catching shoplifters. Retail shrink from shoplifting, criminal flash mob theft and other nefarious activities has recently been in the news. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), the average shrink rate in 2023 increased to 1.6% from 1.4% in 2022 and represented more than $112 billion in losses, so it’s not a minor issue for many retailers.

AI tools can help combat this existential threat in physical stores. One tactic that can be employed during self-checkout is using computer vision and features such as digital sensors, object detection and motion analytics to help prevent loss in near real-time. In other words, shoplifters could be snared as they’re using a secure type of scanning.

Elie Y. Katz is the CEO and president of National Retail Solutions (NRS).