Forecourt Tech Leans to the Future

C-store retailers are assessing forecourt technology advancements as they consider methods to better engage with customers and grow their foot traffic.

As technology expands and touches every part of the convenience store, optimizing key areas and grasping opportunity as it comes is more important than ever to keep up in an increasingly digital age.

Not every store is the same, however, and finding solutions that work for you will best serve your customers.

The forecourt, for instance, is one area where technology can be improved upon to draw in customers.

As one of the primary enticements for customers, the forecourt can do more than just fuel vehicles. It can also showcase the c-store and help lure customers inside, grabbing the attention of those who might have intended on only fueling up.

Key Oil’s Key Takes

Advertising: Key Oil, with two Keystop sites in Kentucky, understands the potential that comes with embracing forecourt technology. The chain was an innovator of the Dover Fueling Solutions Anthem UX platform, initially using this tech at two of its stores.

“I started with the company about three years ago, and they weren’t really utilizing the screens as much as they could. And so the first thing I learned to do on this job was … how to make advertisements, and just put whatever I put on (the screens) and see what it did for our sales,” said Keelye Gaither, brand & marketing director, Key Oil.

In addition to its convenience store, the chain has installed the platform at its truck stop, utilizing the screens on its back diesel canopy.

Key Oil promotes truck stop-specific advertisements here, such as t-shirts designed for truck drivers. The t-shirts are a result of finding a truck driver influencer at a tradeshow. This company made a free video to put on the pump screens showcasing the shirts, which is specific to this location for Key Oil.

“I was just there (in May) and my manager is telling me (customers are) talking about the advertising that’s on the screens. They’re coming in because they see this video. …” said Gaither.

The top few designs are shown on the pump screens.

Loyalty: Key Oil also utilizes its pump platform to inspire loyalty.

The chain is constantly experimenting with new ideas. For instance, it has loyalty programs through its branded partnerships at locations with this technology. Customers can learn how to sign up for these programs via instructions on the pump screen.

“That’s been really important for us,” noted Gaither.

One of Key Oil’s cardlock locations has the Anthem dispensers installed, sans store. Here, since there are no employees on site, the screens are used to provide information to travelers.

For instance, one of Key Oil’s big projects right now is to grow its commercial fueling network (CFN).

“We’re making sure that we have our digital footprint … covering our fuel offerings, but we’re able to connect to these customers (through the pump screens), explain everything to them,” said Gaither, “and then also tell them, ‘Hey, we have a fleet card that can save you money if you’ve signed up for it.’”

Customers can sign up for this through a QR code on the screen advertisements, which will bring them to the form needed to sign up on their mobile device.

Customer Connection: Another way c-store retailers can use forecourt technology to their advantage is by finding unique ways to connect with the community.

For instance, Key Oil’s unmanned lot has a spirit pump, which allows customers to support a local school.

“It’s right outside of an industrial park. There are people who are coming in and out of work. We’re trying to bank on those people stopping and feeling up to get to donate some portion of their transaction to the local school or relying on that industrial park’s fleet to come in and sign up with us on their CFN card, and we get those gallons there,” noted Gaither.

Key Oil is also using this site to attract food truck owners.

Key Oil customers who own food trucks are able to reach out to the company through a QR code on the pumps. They can scan the code, Key Oil will get an email, and the customers will be added to a Google link where they can register to for a day to set up.

“Our customers have really gotten used to it to the point where if I’m not posting the (food truck) calendar on our Facebook page, that they’re messaging me saying, ‘Hey, when’s the post coming up?’” said Gaither.

The chain is passionate about connecting with the community, Gaither added, whether customers or other local businesses.

Forecourt Tech Potential

C-store retailers can head in a variety of directions as they assess where they want their forecourts to be over the next several years.

Ordering at the pump, for example, is a path some stores are currently taking. As foodservice complexity grows in the convenience store space, so too does ordering. And allowing customers to order from the pump as opposed to walking into the store is a great way to attract customers who might otherwise have fueled and left.

“A couple of years ago, we talked about gamification at the pump,” Gaither said, offering another way to engage customers at the pump. “And I’m not sure where that exactly went … but they had some quick little games on there. I think it was Wordle and a camera feature.”

With advanced camera technology and artificial intelligence entering the market, options such as installing cameras on the pump to recognize customers and offer individualized recommendations exist, as well as equipping a voice to come through the pump and speak to customers.

“Some people love it; some people hate it. But I think that’s something really cool to have. It can (also) just be when you enter your phone number, it starts pulling in your previous purchase history and recommends certain things to you,” Gaither added.

All in all, Gaither noted, the goal is to make the fuel experience more convenient and customizable for the customer.