Love’s, EG America Among Retailers Offering National Hot Dog Day Deals

Retailers across the U.S. have announced promotions for the upcoming National Hot Dog Day holiday, taking place on July 17. Two chains that have committed to providing deals on the fan-favorite offering are Love’s and EG America.

Love’s has partnered with Schwab Meat Co. for the annual celebration to give customers a free hot dog or roller grill item at all participating locations across its 42-state footprint.

“Our customers are at the heart of what we do,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of food service for Love’s. “National Hot Dog Day is a wonderful way for us to thank our loyal patrons and introduce new customers to the quality and convenience we deliver every day.”

Love’s customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item on the Love’s Connect app for one day only. Available roller grill items include Schwab’s Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites and more. A full selection of toppings is also available.

Love’s Connect loyalty members also have access to a variety of other mobile app deals, including 10-cent-per-gallon fuel discounts.

At EG America, customers will find hot dog deals throughout the entire week of the 15th. The deals will be available at the following stores across the U.S. — Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Quik Stop, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug and Sprint.

Upcoming deals:

Monday, July 15: 99-cent hot dog

Tuesday, July 16: Buy one, get one free hot dog

Wednesday, July 17: Two hot dogs for $2

Thursday, July 18: Buy one, get one free hot dog

Friday July 19: Free large fountain drink when you buy two hot dogs

Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21: Buy two hot dogs, get one free

With more than 1,500 retail locations and over 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. EG is the operator of Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.

EG America is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 employees across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s employs nearly 40,000 people in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 646 locations in 42 states.