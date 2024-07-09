Sheetz Starts Delivering Beer in Pennsylvania

The retailer recently enhanced its partnership with DoorDash — a relationship that began in December 2021 — to add beer delivery to its offerings.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz has announced that it can now deliver beer in Pennsylvania through its expanded partnership with DoorDash.

Now, customers can place delivery orders for beer from 269 Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania through Sheetz’s mobile app and website. Orders can be placed between 7 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. EST Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. through 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Customers will be required to verify their age prior to checkout.

In December 2021, Sheetz announced a new partnership with DoorDash to provide on-demand delivery of convenience essentials across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. With this expanded offering, Sheetz will also now offer alcohol delivery in Pennsylvania.

“Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current alcohol sale laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100% proof-of-age policy,” the retailer noted in a statement.

Customers can find Sheetz locations that will accept beer delivery orders by searching here.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz, is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees. The company operates over 720 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. More information can be found on the company’s website.