bp Partners with Real Estate Investment Trust to Significantly Enhance EV Program

Through the partnership, bp will roll out ultra-fast bp pulse Gigahubs at 75 Simon Property Group locations, adding over 900 charging bays across the U.S.

bp has announced a new deal for its global electric vehicle (EV) charging business, bp pulse, to roll out EV charging Gigahubs at 75 sites with Simon Property Group, a real estate investment trust.

The deal will deliver over 900 ultra-fast charging bays that support nearly every make and model of EVs on the market today across all locations, with the first locations opening to the public in early 2026.

“We’re pleased to complete this deal with Simon and expand our ultra-fast charging network footprint in the U.S.,” said Richard Bartlett, CEO, bp pulse. “The Simon portfolio aligns with bp pulse’s strategy to deploy ultra-fast charging across the West Coast, East Coast, Sun Belt and Great Lakes, and we are thrilled to team up with Simon so that EV drivers have a range of retail offerings at their impressive destinations.”

This deal is part of the company’s focus on delivering added charging infrastructure through collaboration and new-to-industry builds. Simon destinations are just the latest sites identified for the bp pulse EV charging network in the U.S., following earlier announcements including the build out of the Gigahub network near airports and major metropolitan areas, and by installing EV charging across bp’s significant branded convenience store and TravelCenters of America network.

“Simon is committed to offering best-in-class brands, amenities, experiences and sustainable practices to our shoppers and the communities that we serve,” said Chip Harding, executive vice president, Simon Brand Ventures. “We look forward to expanding our EV charging options across the Simon portfolio with bp pulse.”

The charging stations will be found via the Simon electric vehicle charging webpage, all major map platforms and the bp pulse app. bp pulse’s proprietary energy management solution, Omega, will optimize energy usage on site.

“As a committed long term infrastructure player with a global network of EV charging solutions, bp pulse intends to continue to seek and build transformative industry collaborations in real estate required to scale our network and match the demand of current and future EV drivers,” said Sujay Sharma, CEO, bp pulse Americas.

bp pulse is supported by key partners who also have long-term commitments to enabling electrification solutions for consumers. These relationships include real estate partners and utilities who ensure site power and permit approvals match the pace and scale of consumer demand.