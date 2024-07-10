Pilot Company Named CStore Decisions’ 2024 Chain of the Year

CStore Decisions is proud to announce Pilot Company (Pilot) as its 2024 Chain of the Year.

Pilot is taking a people-focused approach as it modernizes locations, embraces foodservice, incorporates new technology, and creates an employee-centric culture. At the same time, it continues to build an electric vehicle (EV) charging network from coast to coast.

“CStore Decisions’ Chain of the Year Award recognizes retail excellence. From its $1 billion New Horizons initiative to its people-centric focus, Pilot has earned a place among an elite list of chains as the 35th winner of this prestigious industry honor,” said Erin Del Conte, editor-in-chief of CStore Decisions. “As industry shifts force many chains to reevaluate the way forward, Pilot has been leading by example, working hard to modernize its network of stores for the future, innovating with technology, leaning into foodservice evolution, embracing EV charging and investing in its team members as it elevates the employee experience at its stores.”

Founded in 1958, Pilot has grown to become one of the leading fuel suppliers and the largest operator of travel centers in North America. A wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Pilot’s travel center network includes nearly 900 locations across 44 states and five Canadian provinces.

In March 2022, Pilot announced its $1+ billion New Horizons initiative to remodel and modernize up to 400 stores across its more than 680 company-owned and operated locations. So far, the chain has completed over 160 store remodels, with more than 200 expected to be completed by the end of this year. It opened nine new-to-industry sites in 2023 and plans to add 10 more in 2024.

The modernization initiative has included bringing foodservice front and center, adding kitchens, and expanding Pilot’s signature fresh deli menu. In addition to quick-serve restaurants, Pilot continues to expand its fresh deli options with feature programs such as pizza, wings, homestyle meals and grab-and-go food. The chain also invests in new technology and equipment and develops programs, policies and practices supporting its people-first culture.

Innovation has always been a strong part of Pilot’s culture. It continues to introduce assisted self-checkout options to new and remodeled locations and is rolling out third-party delivery across its fleet of stores. It has been refreshing forecourts with the latest dispenser technology. On the backend, the chain has been busy simplifying systems and automating tasks while rolling out new tablets and handhelds for team members. Pilot also features the myRewards Plus app to help guests navigate their Pilot experience.

Pilot serves more than 1.2 million guests per day with help from its 30,000 team members. In 2022, the company began elevating its rewards and recognition program and benefits offerings to make the employee experience the best in class. Pilot has introduced an updated onboarding program to provide more consistency for incoming team members. In 2023, it launched the Fueling Recognition program, an employee engagement tool that includes in-app points awarded for great work, milestones, etc. As Pilot remodels stores, it’s also upgrading and expanding breakrooms and workspaces to better suit team members.

Pilot is also committed to building an EV charging network across the country from coast to coast, leveraging its nationwide footprint. It is in the process of installing 350-kilowatt EV fast chargers at up to 500 locations in partnership with General Motors.

And those are just some of the ways Pilot is reinventing itself for tomorrow.

As Pilot prepares for future growth, it welcomed new CEO Adam Wright in May 2023. Wright has over two decades of experience as a leader in the energy sector and brings expertise in strategic planning and operational excellence to help lead Pilot into the future.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized as Chain of the Year by CStore Decisions,” said Adam Wright, CEO of Pilot. “This award reflects our team members’ hard work and dedication to serve our customers, guests and each other. We’re committed to being the leading energy and experience provider people can rely on to fuel their journeys and meet their needs every time they stop with us.”

About the Chain of the Year Award

CStore Decisions’ Chain of the Year award annually honors a convenience store, travel center or petroleum chain that has established itself as a superior retailer and innovator in the industry. CStore Decisions’ first Chain of the Year award was Wawa Inc. in 1990. Pilot follows the 2023 Chain of the Year Winner TXB. Past winners of this prestigious award include Sheetz, Maverik, RaceTrac, 7-Eleven Inc., Kwik Trip, Alimentation Couche-Tard, QuikTrip, Rutter’s and Family Express.

Past Chain of the Year Winners

1990 – Wawa Inc.

1991 – SuperAmerica

1992 – QuikTrip Corp.

1993 – Casey’s General Stores Inc.

1994 – Sheetz Inc.

1995 – Diamond Shamrock Corp.

1996 – MAPCO Express Inc.

1997 – Speedway Inc.

1998 – Krause Gentle Corp.

1999 – Dairy Mart Inc.

2000 – Amerada Hess Corp.

2001 – Huck’s Food & Fuel

2002 – Petro-Canada

2003 – Exxon Mobil Corp.

2004 – Kwik Trip Inc.

2005 – 7-Eleven Inc.

2006 – Valero Inc.

2007 – Alimentation Couche-Tard

2008 – Chevron Inc.

2009 – Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes

2010 – Rutter’s Farm Stores

2011 – Thorntons Inc.

2012 – Tedeschi Food Shops

2013 – Maverik Inc.

2014 – RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.

2015 – Family Express Corp.

2016 – QuickChek Corp.

2017 – Sheetz Inc. (Second Award)

2018 – Kwik Trip Inc. (Second Award)

2019 – Weigel’s Inc.

2020 – Parker’s

2021 – Yesway

2022 – Nouria Energy

2023 — TXB

2024 — Pilot