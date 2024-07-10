Top Retailers Drive 37% of Transactions From Loyalty, Report Finds

The 2024 Paytronix Loyalty Trends Report revealed that the c-store sector outperforms QSRs and FSRs when it comes to loyalty program retention rate.

The much-anticipated 2024 Paytronix Loyalty Trends Report found that operators in the 75th percentile of loyalty transaction share achieve 30% of their transactions from loyalty program members, while brands in the 90th percentile see loyalty penetration reaching 37% and beyond.

By demonstrating how leading brands are pioneering innovative strategies across key metrics, the report helps c-stores optimize guest engagement and move their loyalty programs into a higher gear.

“The first step toward a more effective loyalty strategy is to evaluate your current program’s performance by assessing key metrics like penetration, growth rate, discount levels and whether members’ behaviors align with your corporate goals,” said Jeff Hindman, Paytronix CEO. “With the 2024 Paytronix Loyalty Trends Report, we’re helping brands understand their program’s strengths and weaknesses and then providing the necessary guidance to create a more dynamic offering that aligns with critical goals, including customer engagement, profitability and customer lifetime value.“

Key findings from the report include:

Engaging Guests and Eliminating Churn: The highest-performing quick-service restaurants (QSRs) achieve an average 62% monthly loyalty program member retention rate, while elite full-service restaurants (FSRs) retain 57.8% of their loyalty program members month-to-month, on average. Convenience stores lead in this area, with top performers (90th percentile) reaching an 85% average retention rate.

Loyalty Member Acquisition: The best QSRs sign up an average of 110 new loyalty members per store each month. Their FSR counterparts acquire 70 new members per location monthly, and leading c-stores add an average of 36 new members per location each month.

Personalization: Over 70% of brands’ campaigns are segmented versus sent to their entire loyalty database. Less than 10% of campaigns leveraged predictive model scores.

Email Reigns Supreme: More than 80% of campaigns rely on email to engage guests. Although campaigns that include mobile app push messages represent over 20% of campaigns for QSR and c-stores.

Click here to download the full report.