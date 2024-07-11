7-Eleven Commemorates 97th Year of Business with Free Slurpees

7-Eleven has announced the reintroduction of Slurpee Day to celebrate its 97th birthday today, July 11 (7/11), during which customers who visit participating stores can grab a free small Slurpee drink.

Additionally, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get a coupon for another free small Slurpee drink by scanning their rewards information on Slurpee Day to redeem before July 31. Plus, the chain is offering $1 deals starting today on customer-favorites like pizza and 7-Select gummies through July.

To keep the celebration going, 7-Eleven is offering loyalty members the chance to enter to win free beverages and snacks, including Slurpee drinks for a whole year, by shopping participating products.

To celebrate the occasion this year, 7-Eleven teamed up with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to create a special edition Slurpee drink cup. Designed by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals National Champion, Nolan, the Slurpee drink cup aims to bring awareness to its mission and raise support through in-store fundraising campaigns at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country.

“Slurpee Day is more than just a birthday celebration for 7-Eleven; it’s a beloved tradition that brings communities together,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. “This year, we’re thrilled to share this day with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and make a positive impact on kids’ health and in our communities through our in-store fundraising efforts.”

Limited-edition treats inspired by Slurpee drinks are also available nationwide for a limited time, including the new Drumstick Slurpee Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cone and the limited-edition Hostess Twinkies with Cherry Slurpee flavored filling.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.