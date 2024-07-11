Onvo Partners with Relay Payments for Fraud Protection, Loyalty

The retailer aims to reduce card-skimming fraud through the partnership.

Pennsylvania-based operator Onvo has partnered with Relay Payments to introduce the company’s digital technology to its 22 Onvo travel center plaza locations.

The AMBEST member is rapidly expanding throughout the Northeast and has partnered with Relay to eliminate card-skimming fraud, offer fuel discounts to Relay customers and allow drivers to conveniently pay for more over-the-road expenses via Relay’s mobile app. Through Relay’s partnership with AMBEST, Onvo customers can connect their AMBUCK$ account in the Relay app to earn rewards with every diesel fuel purchase.

“Onvo is always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ experiences. Our partnership with Relay makes fleet transactions more secure, convenient and affordable,” said Harman Aulakh, vice president of marketing. “They’ve been a great partner to work with every step of the way and deliver excellent customer service, which is a rarity amongst payment companies in this industry. We’re excited to welcome Relay to Onvo.”

Relay’s fuel payments solution launched last year and is now accepted at more than 1,600 truck stops throughout the country. When paying for fuel at Onvo or other locations accepting Relay, fleets and drivers benefit from:

A nationwide payment solution that protects companies from fraud issues

The ability to save on each gallon using Relay’s negotiated discounts or a carrier’s own negotiated discounts

Relay’s full suite of over-the-road coverage, allowing entirely digital payments for fuel, scales, lumpers and more

The company’s 24/7, U.S.-based customer service team that answers the phone in an average of 30 seconds.

“We hear countless stories of fleets dealing with fuel card fraud, activation problems, locked and lost cards and drivers getting stranded,” said Relay co-founder and president Spencer Barkoff. “Since launching our fuel payments solution, Relay customers no longer experience card skimming fraud, operational headaches or the poor service they received from other payment providers. We include multiple security features to ensure every fuel payment is protected. The bottom line is that when you pay with Relay, you don’t use a card and don’t have to deal with fraud.”

Relay introduced its modern digital payment solution in 2019. Today, Relay is used by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers and 1,600 truck stops.

Onvo is a hospitality company that serves traveling motorists and truck drivers through a network of businesses, including 39 travel plazas and gas stations, 25 quick-service and full-service restaurants and six hotels.

Headquartered in Scranton, Pa., Onvo serves the communities of northeastern and central Pennsylvania and upstate New York.