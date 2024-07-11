Pump & Pantry Adds Six New Quiznos QSRs

Pump & Pantry recently announced that it has added six Quiznos locations within its c-stores in Nebraska. Each will be created under the brand’s compact gas and convenience store models, which are designed to accommodate spaces that are too small for traditional restaurant development.

The deal is the second phase of a highly successful partnership with the Bosselman Enterprises, which owns the Pump & Pantry convenience stores in Nebraska, that, since its formation in 2022, has resulted in the opening of four Quiznos locations in the Husker state. Under the agreement signed this year, Bosselman will open six new locations between 2024 and 2026.

This continues a significant period of development for the Quiznos brand, which has opened six locations over the last 12 months and plans to develop no fewer than nine locations by the end of 2025.

“At Pump & Pantry, we are constantly looking for ways to increase convenience to better serve our customers and communities through new concepts and offerings,” said Charlie Bosselman of the Bosselman Enterprises. “Quiznos very much shares that vision, not only in the ways in which they support franchisees and keep our interests at heart, but in how they continuously look to raise the bar in terms of technology and innovation.”

The first Quiznos location at a Pump & Pantry opened in 2022 in Kearney, Neb., and was followed in 2023 by three additional locations: one in Columbus and two in Grand Island, Neb. During the first half of 2024, Bosselman is opening three additional locations, with the latest opening in Fremont on June 27.

Pump & Pantry convenience stores are located throughout Nebraska in communities of a few hundred to several hundred thousand. Today, with 48 locations, Pump & Pantry has become a hometown favorite for people on the go in dozens of towns throughout the state.