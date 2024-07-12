Casey’s Partners with Meals on Wheels, Donates $150,000

Casey's also recently completed a day of service with the organization, which led to the delivery of 200 meals in Iowa.

Casey’s has formed a multi-year partnership with WesleyLife Meals on Wheels to impact hunger among central Iowans. With a $150,000 donation, Casey’s will fund more than 16,000 meals for veterans and older adults served through the Meals on Wheels program. Casey’s will also become the official fuel provider for WesleyLife Meals on Wheels’ fleet of vehicles.

This hard-working fleet transports more than 250,000 home-delivered meals a year, tallying more than 230,000 miles in 2023.

To celebrate the partnership between the two organizations, dozens of volunteers from Casey’s completed a day of service on July 3, delivering more than 200 meals in central Iowa on that day and gifting flags to clients to recognize the service of military veterans.

More than 13% of those served through Meals on Wheels are veterans, while statewide, military veterans make up 6.4% of the population. In 2023, WesleyLife Meals on Wheels delivered nearly 25,000 meals to veterans through the program.

“We are deeply grateful for this remarkable support to address food insecurity among older adults and veterans in our community,” said Sophia S. Ahmad, vice president of philanthropy for WesleyLife.

“Our team at Casey’s is proud to support WesleyLife Meals on Wheels and bring meals to those in need in central Iowa. Addressing food insecurity and supporting our veteran neighbors are priorities for Casey’s and the impact we make in the community,” said Nathaniel Doddridge, vice president of fuels at Casey’s and vice chair of the WesleyLife Foundation board. “We are so appreciative to everything Meals on Wheels does for this community and look forward to this partnership to support over 16,000 meals for veterans and older adults.”

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.