Pilot Introduces New Menu Items for Mac and Cheese Day

The retailer announced the launch of two new mac and cheese offerings to commemorate the July 14 celebration.

Pilot has launched brand new menu items as a special offer for Mac and Cheese Day. On July 14, customers can visit any of the more than 300 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers to celebrate the occasion.

Customers can redeem a one-time offer in the myRewards Plus app to enjoy a Buy One, Get One for $1 deal on Pilot’s new loaded mac and cheese bowls.

“These flavor-packed bowls are just a taste of the menu options designed to satisfy every craving this summer,” the company noted in a statement.

“Drivers can count on us for delicious and convenient food that doesn’t just fill them up but enhances the travel experience and brings joy to their journey,” said Jamie King, vice president of food and deli operations for Pilot. “This summer, we’re rolling out some exciting new offerings, including our first-ever National Mac and Cheese Day promotion. Plus, we’re bringing back fan favorites like the Pilot Big Dog and introducing new items to our menu. Out here, you can always find something tasty to help you savor the journey.”

On National Mac and Cheese Day, customers can try both flavors of the new loaded mac and cheese bowls: the Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl and the Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac Bowl. Additional returning items include the Pilot Big Dog, Nashville Hot Wings, Spicy Italian Pizza and the Southwest Salad.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 people. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.