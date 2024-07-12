Shaping Tomorrow’s Success

C-store retailers continue to adapt to a volatile landscape through new technology innovations, enhanced foodservice programs and more.

This month, CStore Decisions is recognizing up-and-coming Chains to Watch that are differentiating themselves in a competitive industry and poised for future growth, both via the physical expansion of their chain’s footprint as well as through foodservice or technology evolution.

C-stores today must innovate to remain relevant amid a shifting landscape, and this is especially true for small, mid-sized and family-owned companies that are looking to survive the soaring inflation, changing market dynamics and consolidation impacting the c-store industry.

New this year, we put out a call for nominations for our Chains to Watch segment, and while we received many impressive nominees, Gas N Wash, Roadtrac and Clark’s Pump-N-Shop stood out from the crowd, and we’re pleased to highlight how these rising chains are making a splash in their markets in the pages ahead.

Gas N Wash is rapidly growing its footprint in Chicagoland through state-of-the-art, new-to-industry locations and an investment in technology, including a new mobile app, a loyalty program, self-checkout kiosks and automated license plate readers at its car washes.

Roadtrac arrived on the scene in 2020 and in just four years has grown to 19 sites in Texas with five more stores currently under construction. It’s also focused on food through its Booma Boom Tex Mex foodservice brand and looking ahead to future app and loyalty program development, as well as electric vehicle (EV) charging options.

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop debuted six new upscale stores in the past year, complete with full-service kitchens, drive-throughs and self-checkout kiosks. Currently, the chain is focused on launching a new loyalty program via its mobile app, adding an employee rewards program and testing EV charging.

As you read about these chains and their forward-thinking mindset, I hope it inspires ideas for charting future growth for your business in the year ahead.

Creating Momentum

For family-owned chains, part of developing a road map for the future includes preparing the leadership of tomorrow. CStore Decisions and NAG invite you to mark your calendars for CStore Momentum (formerly the Young Executives Organization Conference) set for Sept. 18-20 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, hosted by Yesway.

This exclusive event gives young executives and next-generation leaders a chance to engage in educational sessions on key industry topics, as well as interactive workshops and networking opportunities with peers in the industry.

CStore Momentum is a NAG member-only event. Attendees must be employed by a NAG member company or have been inducted into the 2023 class of the 40 Under 40. To see the agenda, register or learn more about NAG membership, visit cstoremomentum.com. I look forward to seeing you soon in Fort Worth, Texas, this September!

For any questions about this issue or suggestions for future issues, please contact me at [email protected].