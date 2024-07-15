Love’s Gamification Technology Enhances Hospitality

Love's is investing more than $2 million over the next five years to install the system in its existing and forthcoming locations.

Love’s has announced an investment in gamification technology in an effort to both enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiency.

Love’s gamification system features three strategically-placed 27-inch monitors. These monitors track key performance metrics in real-time, such as greet times, order processing times and the time it takes for food handoff.

Comprehensive tracking allows employees to deliver swift, efficient service while maintaining high standards of quality.

“Love’s is stepping into a new era of restaurant technology by incorporating gamification into operations,” the company noted in a statement. “This innovative approach creates a more interactive and rewarding environment for employees, which directly impacts the speed and quality of service customers receive.”

The competitive element between stores further enhances employee performance.

“Our investment in gamification technology is transforming the way Love’s restaurants operate. By incorporating cutting-edge technology, we can better engage our team members while optimizing the customer experience,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of food service for Love’s. “Our customers have an appetite for convenience when they are on the go. This solution cuts down customer wait time and gets drivers back on the road quickly.”

Each store’s performance is compared across locations with real-time recognition for the top performers. Employees can earn badges for reaching milestones, achieving sales goals and promoting self-development. This system also translates operational processes into an engaging and easy-to-understand format, driving motivation and excellence in every task.

“The gamification software helps us meet brand standards and contributes to our speed of service,” said Carl’s Jr. Restaurant Manager Tanda Hopper. “It engages my employees and creates healthy competition between our store and others — we’re always trying to get the top rank.”

Love’s has committed to investing over $2 million over the next five years to install gamification technology across its locations.As Love’s expands, every new store will be equipped with this technology.