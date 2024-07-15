Rutter’s to Expand to Virginia

The chain is planning to open its first location in the state next year.

Pennsylvania-based Rutter’s has announced plans to open its first location in Virginia, coming sometime next year.

The new site is planned for just east of Winchester, Pa., at the corner of Millwood Pike and Coverstone Drive, reported The Winchester Star.

Growing Through New Builds

The new Rutter’s location will stand at 13,000 square feet, and will feature gas and diesel fueling stations, as well as a fully-stocked c-store with fresh food, a beer cave and other convenience products Rutter’s customers have come to expect.

The lot will be equipped with 17 fuel pumps, with 12 for cars and five truck lanes.

According to the Winchester Star, Rutter’s Marketing Coordinator Jenna Heist indicated that the company may further expand its footprint in the state in the future.

This new location will take the form of the previously-announced, 13,500-square-foot prototype design that was initially launched earlier this year and will be opened by the end of 2024 in Milton, Pa.

Award-Winning Design

Rutter’s commitment to modern convenience and its ability to rebuild for the future are just a few of the reasons why it was honored in the CStore Decisions 2024 Best Design Awards.

The company has made it a point to enhance the in-store experience and remodel existing stores for its customers, while continuing to grow through new builds.

In December 2023, Rutter’s completed a massive remodel of its York, Pa., store, which included the addition of a second floor — nearly doubling its square footage.

The updated location also included a fresh and modern appearance, an extensive wine selection and a 29-degree walk-in beer cave.

The update came with the added challenge of keeping the store open as much as possible during the makeover.

“When we do a remodel, our No. 1 goal is to never shut down the store,” said Chris Hartman, vice president of fuels, advertising and development for Rutter’s, with 85 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. “Whether it’s a bright and white or an expansion, we keep operating so that our customers can continue to enjoy our many services.”

The new look has was met with positive feedback from customers in the area.