Maverik, HOP Shops Receive Best Restroom Nominations

The adventure-themed retailer and the operator of the famous 'disco bathroom' are both top 10 finalists in Cintas' 2024 America's Best Restroom contest.

In Cintas’ 23rd annual America’s Best Restroom contest, two c-store retailers notched a spot in the top 10 — Utah-based Maverik and Kentucky-based HOP Shops.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s finalists, each showcasing a commitment to cleanliness, functionality and innovative design,” said John Rudy, senior director of marketing at Cintas. “Well-maintained facilities play a vital role in customer satisfaction and retention. These finalists excel in both hygiene and design to create an outstanding restroom experience for all.”

Maverik

As Maverik continues to evolve after its 2023 acquisition of Kum & Go (K&G), the chain has not lost sight of its hospitality goals.

With Maverik and K&G locations in 19 U.S. States (Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming), the retailer prides itself on exceptional service.

Aside from its award-winning restrooms, customers can also find premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, in addition to exclusive products such as fresh-made gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, cookies and coffee blends from around the world.

HOP Shops

HOP Shops restrooms have become a viral sensation, which amassed more than 20 million social media impressions in three days, received a nod from Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show and even served as a wedding venue for an employee.

Now, the stylish Florence, Ky., HOP Shops location is being recognized for its ability to deliver a unique customer experience.

“Featuring trendy tile and green soap dispensers, our restroom transforms into a mini disco party with the push of a big red button,” the company wrote in a statement. “Neon lights, a spinning disco ball, and music create an unforgettable experience that’s clean and stylish enough to host a wedding.”

The public is invited to vote for their favorite finalist from now until Aug. 16.