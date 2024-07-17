CStore Momentum 2024 to Offer Valuable Insights and Hands-On Learning

The conference will give attendees the chance to exclusively tour Yesway and Allsup’s stores, discuss the industry’s most pressing concerns and network with like-minded peers.

The Young Executives Organization (YEO) Conference is back and better than ever under a new name, CStore Momentum.

Hosted by Yesway, CStore Momentum 2024 will take place at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, from Sept. 18 – 20.

What’s On The Agenda?

Each year, this conference serves as a resource for young executives looking to learn about the industry through engaging information sessions, interactive workshops and networking events.

This year, young executive attendees will get the chance to learn about a multitude of burning issues, spend time with industry peers and hear from distinguished c-store professionals.

“As we designed the program content for our 2024 event, it was imperative that we deliver in three primary areas: No. 1: What does operational excellence look like for our event host, Yesway? No. 2: How do we expand actionable learning in key areas like loyalty, foodservice and private label? No. 3. How do we ensure attendees grow as leaders within our industry? I’m happy to say that our retailer content committee put their heads together, and I’d say they really delivered,” said Allison Dean, executive director, NAG Convenience.

Wednesday

On Sept. 18, the conference will kick off with an optional charity and team building outing, the details of which will be available soon.

As attendees filter in, they will be given a chance to attend the welcome reception, taking place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

On the second day of the conference, Yesway Chief Marketing Officer Derek Gaskins will take the stage to talk about the current state of retail at Yesway in a session titled “Retail Case Study: Yesway Overview and Outlook.”

After the session, Gaskins will then lead an exclusive tour through a brand new Allsups location, a legacy Allsups location, a new Allsups Express and the Allsups concession locations at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Later, Yesway executives, including Lisa Ham, director of merchandising and space planning; Darrin Samaha, vice president of marketing; and Alan Adato, senior merchandising and procurement manager, will host the first burning issues session.

The talk, titled “Burning Issues Session: Yesway Private Label Deep Dive,” will discuss Yesway’s private-label line, which was recently honored as one of the Private Label Manufacturers Association’s 2023 Salute to Excellence award winners for store brand innovation.

Yesway will share lessons learned, benefits gained and key considerations when launching a private-label line, such as whether to use your c-store brand name on the packaging or introduce a special private-label brand.

Following the session is a round table discussion and burning issues exchange, which continue into a networking reception at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Friday

On the final day of the conference, John Matthews, president and CEO of Gray Cat Enterprises, Inc., will lead a burning issues workshop focused on leadership and culture.

Each attendee will also leave with a copy of John Matthews’ book, “Game-Changing Strategies for Retailers.” In the book, Matthews walks readers through the key elements of founding, maintaining and growing a small business.

Then, attendees can tune in to the next burning issues session, titled “Grab QSR by the Horns: What Foodservice Competition Looks Like in Texas.”

Panelists Becka Friessen, human resources manager, Corner Store, and Scott Stanfield, director of foodservice, Yesway, will share how they’re elevating their menus and improving food quality and convenience for customers. Plus, the panelists will discuss what retailers must consider when looking to upgrade their food offerings. This session will focus on how both big and small Texas operators are finding success with foodservice.

The final burning issues session will focus on loyalty and how it can drive engagement. The session will be moderated by Colin Dornish, chief operating officer, NexChapter, and will feature panelists Tiffany Sims, communications manager, Pak-A-Sak; Mike Caldwell, senior loyalty manager, Yesway; and Mike Templeton, vice president of digital strategy, NexChapter.

Click here to register for CStore Momentum 2024.