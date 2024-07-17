FDA, DOJ Task Force Files Injunction Against Soul Vapor

The permanent injunction request comes as a result of allegations that Soul Vapor products were being sold without authorization from the FDA.

Soul Vapor has been enjoined by the U.S. Court for the Southern District of West Virginia for the manufacturing, distributing and selling of allegedly unauthorized tobacco products, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The court also ordered that Soul Vapor destroy e-cigarette products that were “manufactured by Soul Vapor and are in their custody, control or possession.”

“FDA vigorously enforces the law and will continue to work with the U.S. Department of Justice to take enforcement actions, such as pursuing permanent injunctions, against those who defy the law,” said John Verbeten, director of the Center for Tobacco Product’s (CTP) Office of Compliance and Enforcement. “This injunction is another reminder that FDA will use the full scope of its enforcement tools to protect public health.”

According to the complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on the FDA’s behalf, Soul Vapor was previously warned that it was in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act’s (FD&C Act) premarket review requirements for manufacturing, selling and distributing new tobacco products by failing to first obtain marketing authorization from FDA. The complaint also alleged that the defendants submitted materially false information to FDA.

“The court’s order is yet another example of how FDA — in coordination with federal partners — is successfully ramping up enforcement to combat unauthorized e-cigarettes,” said Brian King, director of the CTP. “We will continue to work with our federal partners to identify and bring enforcement actions against bad actors, while continuing to educate stakeholders about the need for additional resources to best support these efforts.”

The injunction against Soul Vapor comes as part of the agencies’ recently announced task force, which aims to curb the manufacturing and sale of unauthorized e-cigarette products.