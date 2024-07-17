Parker’s Kitchen to Add Two Georgia Locations

The new-to-industry sites will be built in Bloomingdale, Ga.

Savannah, Ga.-based Parker’s Kitchen has filed construction documents for two new-to-industry locations in southeast Georgia, reported What Now Atlanta.

According to the documents, the proposed sites would be located in Bloomingdale, Ga., on Old River Road and Little Neck Road, respectively. Plans indicate that the Old River Road location would feature 16 fuel pumps and a 5,175-square-foot c-store.

As the chain focuses on bolstering its presence in existing markets like this, it is also beginning to venture into new ones.

Foodservice-Conscious Growth

On May 22, Parker’s opened its first store in the Augusta, Ga., market.

“Augusta is on the rise and is an exciting place to be,” said Parker’s Kitchen Founder and CEO Greg Parker, who officially cut the ribbon at the company’s new store in Augusta, Ga. “We’re incredibly honored to be part of the community and have received an incredible response from customers in the Augusta area.”

The new location, like others, offers award-winning, Southern-inspired food, with fresh ingredients crafted by local chefs.

In addition to fresh food offerings, the store also features indoor dining, grab-and-go food options and electronic kiosk ordering. Popular items include hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese, potato logs, the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, freshly made salads and more.

Additional highlights include bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet and unsweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, 28-degree beer and a wide range of fountain drinks with signature Parker’s Kitchen Chewy Ice.

On the exterior, new Parker’s builds feature the chain’s signature Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a modern, contemporary glass-front façade, lime-washed brick, designer lighting and clean bathrooms.

Parker’s Kitchen currently operates 88 retail stores in Georgia and South Carolina and plans to double the number of stores across the Southeast in the next four years. The company is currently in the midst of a major expansion into new markets including Augusta, Ga.; Aiken, S.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Jacksonville, Fla.

Every new-to-industry store provides 25 to 30 jobs for local residents, offering highly competitive salary and benefits packages. Parker’s Kitchen employs 75 to 85 contractors to build each new store in the metro Augusta area.

Parker’s was named the 2020 CStore Decisions Chain of the Year.