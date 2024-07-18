7-Eleven Launches Golf-Themed Merchandise Collection

This marks the second consecutive year the company has launched a golf-themed line.

7-Eleven has launched its second-ever golf collection on 7Collection, the retailer’s online merchandise store. This collection, “The Always Open, Open,” offers a fresh new look that blends the signature 7-Eleven brand with golf culture.

“The Always Open, Open” 2024 collection includes:

7-Eleven teamed up with iconic golf brand Sunday Golf to create a variety of limited edition items, including the ultra-lightweight vegan leather 7-Eleven x Sunday Golf El Camino stand bag, inspired by last year’s retro golf shirt. The collaboration also features a driver with the 7-Eleven head cover and a custom Big Frosty cooler bag.

Elevated apparel, from polos and windbreakers to warm-up jackets, retro button-ups and sweater vests.

Casual golf T-shirts, featuring slogans like “Keeping You Refreshed on the Fairway,” “The Always Open, Open,” “Swing by 7/11” and more.

Stylish new caps, visors and bucket hats.

To celebrate “The Always Open, Open” collection drop, 7-Eleven is offering customers a chance to win a suite of prizes from the collection, including a custom golf bag, via a social media sweepstakes, starting now until Aug. 6.

“Following the incredible response to last year’s golf collection, we’ve taken everything that customers loved about that drop and kicked it up notch with new and unique pieces this year,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. “This line was created for fashion and golf enthusiasts alike, taking the evolving appeal of golf culture and intersecting it with fashion trends to celebrate summer, sports and the joy of convenience.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.