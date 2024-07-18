bp Becomes First Official Partner of Future Audi Formula 1 Team

The companies have been working together for almost two years to "enable maximum performance" from Audi's F1 Power Unit.

bp has announced a new partnership with in the Formula 1 space with Audi, as it prepares to enter the motor racing sport in 2026. The collaboration also marks the introduction of groundbreaking new FIA F1 Technical Regulations, featuring enhanced electrification and use of Advanced Sustainable fuel.

“Audi and bp bring together their technical expertise and drive for innovation to help shape the future of motorsport,” the companies noted in a statement.

Under the new partnership, bp and its specialist lubricants business Castrol will help deliver Audi’s ambition to combine technology and innovation in Formula 1. The parties have been working closely together for almost two years, co-engineering bp fuels and Castrol lubricants to enable maximum performance from the Audi F1 Power Unit, the statement continued.

The collaboration also includes the development of the FIA defined Advanced Sustainable fuel as required by the FIA F1 Technical Regulations from 2026. To meet the regulations, the fuel must achieve greenhouse gas emissions savings relative to fossil-derived petrol of at least 65%.

bp will also develop and supply Audi with a range of bespoke Castrol lubricants and greases including Castrol EDGE, Castrol’s most advanced engine oil, for the V6 turbo engine. Electrical components of the Audi F1 Power Unit will benefit from the Castrol ON range of EV fluids.

Further building on the technical cooperation, the companies have also agreed to a long-term sponsorship, with bp becoming the first official partner of the future Audi factory team in Formula 1. This will include marketing and branding rights for bp, Castrol and Aral brands (Aral is bp’s leading fuel and retail brand in Germany).

“We are proud that Audi has once again chosen to partner with bp and Castrol, this time for their entry into Formula 1,” said Nicola Buck, senior vice president of marketing, bp. “It gives our premium brands the opportunity to showcase our technical expertise at the pinnacle of motorsport.”