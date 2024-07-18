Kum & Go/Maverik to Rebrand 32 Stores in Colorado, 6 in Wyoming

The Colorado locations will be rebranded by Aug. 20, with the Wyoming sites wrapping up by the end of September.

Maverik — which acquired the Kum & Go (K&G) brand nearly a year ago — has been strategically remodeling K&G sites across the county with hopes to eventually have all locations under the Maverik banner.

The combined entity unveiled its first remodeled site this January in Draper, Utah — the chain’s first-ever location in the state.

Later in April, Maverik completed a 30-store rebrand in Utah and Colorado, as the company inched its way towards a populated Denver market.

“Feedback from our Utah and Colorado customers has been excellent thus far and Maverik will continue to evaluate rebrands in additional markets,” said Chuck Maggelet at the time of the rebrand, CEO of Maverik. “Ongoing market research as well as the results from Maverik’s initial rebranded stores will help guide future branding decisions.”

Now, Maverik has revealed its plans for 38 upcoming rebrands, with 32 coming from Colorado and five from Wyoming.

The Colorado stores will come first, with construction slated to begin in Evans, Colo., on June 2. All planned Colorado rebrands will be completed by Aug. 20.

Wyoming will follow, starting in Cheyenne on Sep. 3. Changes to the Wyoming stores will then be finished by Sep. 24.

The rebranding process for each location looks like this: first, the store will close its kitchen to get a jump on construction. Then a few days later, the store will adjust its hours to close at 6 p.m. No more than two weeks later, the c-store will be reopened as a Maverik.

The full schedule, including specific locations that are planned for rebranding, can be found here.

Today, Maverik and K&G locations can be found in 19 U.S. states (Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming).

Maverik was also recently named a top 10 finalist for Cintas’ 2024 America’s Best Restroom contest.

Aside from its award-winning restrooms, each store also features premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, in addition to exclusive products such as fresh-made gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, cookies and coffee blends from around the world.