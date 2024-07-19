Applegreen Makes Progress on $450 Million Remodel Project

Located on the New York State Thruway, the company plans to have 24 of the 27 service areas completed by the end of the year.

Applegreen, as part of a three-year renovation program alongside the New York State Thruway, announced the reopening of the its Ramapo Service Area in Sloatsburg, N.Y. This marks the completion of two-thirds of the $450 million private investment to redevelop and modernize all 27 Thruway service areas.

The new Ramapo Service Area is the 18th new service area to open to Thruway customers and is located in a busy tourist and commuter corridor that is traveled by more than 90,000 vehicles per day.

“We are excited that the Service Area Project continues to progress, with two new service areas now available to customers this week, just in time for the upcoming busy summer travel season,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said. “In honor of the Thruway’s 70th anniversary this year, this project is just one of the many initiatives we are undertaking to enhance and modernize the Thruway system, ensuring a better and more efficient experience for all travelers.”

The Scottsville Service Area in Monroe County reopened to the public on June 25.

The Ramapo Service Area is located on I-87 southbound between exit 16 and exit 15A. The facility is more than 20,000 square feet, making it one of the largest buildings constructed as part of the redevelopment project. The location is the fourth new service area to open on I-87 corridor in the Hudson Valley.

Restaurant options include:

Shake Shack

Starbucks (Drive-Thru)

Panera

Panda Express

Applegreen C-Store

Taste NY Food and Drink Products

Other amenities include:

Playground Area

Outdoor seating

Dog walking area

Private nursing area

Digital tourism kiosk

Four level 3 high speed EV chargers (available at a later date)

The Project

All 27 service areas are being redeveloped as part of a public-private partnership with Empire State Thruway Partners. No toll or tax dollars are being used for construction.

As part of the project, Applegreen will be installing at least four universal fast charging stations at every service area with up to 350kW of power that support all electric vehicles, including Teslas, with up to 8 chargers at the larger locations.

Currently, there are 51 universal fast charging stations available statewide with nearly 100 scheduled to be available by the end of 2024. The Thruway Authority plans to create a robust, end-to-end corridor of more than 130 fast charging EV stations with an average of 30 miles between each location system wide by the end of this project.

Customers can learn more about the project on the Thruway Authority’s website.