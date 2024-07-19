Enmarket Adds 4 New Tres Picosos Burrito Offerings

The new burrito options add on the companies' partnership, which was launched in November 2022.

Enmarket has enhanced its collaboration with Tres Picosos to add four new burrito flavors to its program, which began in November 2022. The new varieties include sausage breakfast, bacon breakfast, taco beef and chicken fajita.

“As a family-owned company, celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year, Enmarket is proud to serve food by a fellow company that embraces the deep heritage of family, and traditional Mexican recipes,” said Ryan Krebs, director of food and beverage at Enmarket. “Tres Picosos provides a great menu of high-quality food that our customers demand.”

These flavors are a “key driver for Enmarket’s to-go customer when choosing to come back for more,” the company noted in a statement.

“Muchas gracias for the entire Enmarket familia and the customers who love Mexican flavors,” said Jane Hartgrove, la jefa of Tres Picosos. “The Southeast just became a little spicier, and we’re thrilled to satisfy the to-go customer with mouth-watering, south-of-the-border burritos deliciosos.”

Tres Picosos burritos are known for being authentic and filling, prepared with clean food and minimal preservatives.

Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 132 convenience stores, 11 quick-serve restaurants and one fast casual restaurant in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.