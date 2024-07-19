Love’s Remodels Missouri Location

The move comes as a result of the previously announced $1 billion Love's Strategic Remodel Initiative.

Love’s Travel Stops recently announced the completion of renovations to its Rolla, Mo., location. The site, located off of Interstate-44 at Exit 189, is open 24/7 and now boasts a more modern design, including an updated sales floor, bathrooms and showers, restaurant lobby and a newly painted interior and exterior design.

The renovations are part of Love’s Strategic Remodel Initiative, which was launched in April 2023. The initiative includes plans to invest more than $1 billion in updating 200 locations by 2027, with each store costing between $2 million and $7 million.

These locations remain open during the process and receive updates to amenities and services based on foot traffic, sales and the store’s age.

“Investing in existing locations is another way Love’s prioritizes creating a first-class experience for customers,” said Randy Swain, director of construction and remodels for Love’s. “Being strategic with how we update existing locations — and keeping them open during the process — strengthens Love’s commitment to getting customers back on the road quickly.”

Love’s is a family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 employees in North America and Europe.

The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 646 locations in 42 states.